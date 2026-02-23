The PDF Association Releases Educational Video 'Explaining Redaction' on YouTube

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PDF Association , the trade organization representing the global PDF technology industry, today announced the release of a new educational video titled “Explaining Redaction,” now available on YouTube . In this new video, CEO Duff Johnson and CTO Peter Wyatt focus on the most commonly-seen redaction mistake and then describe exactly what’s going on and how redacting PDF is done right. Viewers are guided with expert commentary through a real-world example to demystify a procedure that’s essential to legal, governmental, corporate, and regulatory environments – and where even the government makes mistakes.The video offers a clear, accessible explanation of redaction – the process of removing sensitive information from documents – and explains exactly why hiding content in PDF files is not the same as redacting content.“Redaction is a core component of responsible data management and privacy protection,” said Duff Johnson. “Our goal with this video is to give the general public a practical understanding of what redaction means in PDF files.”This release aligns with the PDF Association’s mission to support awareness of critical aspects of ubiquitous PDF technology, helping individuals and companies strengthen information handling and privacy protocols.The full video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/wJYwLbiaNwI For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:Duff JohnsonCEOPDF Associationduff.johnson@pdfa.org+1 617 283 4226About the PDF AssociationHome of the worldwide PDF technical community, the PDF Association provides a vendor-neutral platform for developing open specifications and standards for PDF technology. Together, we are the standards development organization for PDF, driving the world’s digital document format into the 21st century and beyond.

