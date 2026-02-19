DEQ State Energy Office to hold public hearing on Weatherization Assistance Program annual plan 

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) State Energy Office (SEO) will hold a public hearing on March 12 to accept public comments on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s Annual State Plan. The plan describes the administration of the program for fiscal year 2027, as required by federal regulations. Members of the public are invited to attend in person or online.

The Weatherization Assistance Program saves North Carolinians energy, reduces utility bills and increases home comfort and safety. The program provides free weatherization services for income-eligible households.

DEQ will also receive comments on the accompanying revised Training and Technical Assistance Plan, Health and Safety Plan and Weatherization Installation Standard Work Specifications.

Public comment can also be provided by mail to the DEQ Weatherization Assistance Program, 1613 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1613, or via email to seo.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, with “2026 Weatherization Comment” in the subject line.

The public comment period is open beginning Feb. 19, 2026, through March 18, 2026. To be included in the hearing record, all comments must be postmarked, emailed or received by SEO (if delivered in person) no later than March 18, 2026.

Event: Public hearing on the Weatherization Assistance Program’s Annual State Plan

When: Thursday, March 12, 2025, 4 p.m.

Where: DEQ Green Square Office Building, Training Room #1210, 217 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mac19e98183b3ca83823d61a1c2d85095

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 610 5209

Meeting Password: NCWAP26 (6292726 when dialing from a phone)

Join by telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll, +1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

Please note the hearing officer may limit the length of oral presentations to accommodate the total number of speakers.

To view the plans, visit www.deq.nc.gov/wap-hearings.