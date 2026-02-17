A VA career is always in season

Take your career to the next level this winter by joining the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). We’re spotlighting some of our most in-demand roles across the country—roles that not only support our mission of serving Veterans but also provide you with benefits that fit your lifestyle.

VA currently has over 2,000 roles available (at the time of posting) for qualified, compassionate health care professionals. Whether you’re looking to advance your health care career, explore a new path or find purpose in your day-to-day work, VA has a position for you.

Calling all—

Physicians and dentists

VA doctors have the privilege of providing direct patient care to our nation’s heroes. Explore these roles below to get your search started.

Nurses

VA nurses have a lasting impact on the lives of Veterans. Join the team today in one of the below roles.

Mental health care providers

Mental health care providers at VA help Veterans recover and live their best life. See if you’re a match for any of the roles below.

Support services workers

From police officers to food service workers, support service staff play an important role in supporting the care VA provides to Veterans. Check out these roles across the country to see if you’re a fit.

Benefits to help you thrive

VA careers come with great employee benefits, including consistent, flexible schedules, generous personal and sick leave, and education incentives that fit your lifestyle. And as the largest integrated health care system in the country, VA is at the forefront of innovation, so you’ll be using the latest tools and technology to support your daily work.

Join our team

If you’re All About Veterans like we are, consider a rewarding VA career. Read more about the benefits of a VA career and apply on VA Careers.