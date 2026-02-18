VA moves to improve dental care access for eligible Veterans

VA has released a request for proposals for a new dental care administrator to operate the department’s next generation network of community care dental providers.

The goal is to contract with a vendor that will support the department in building and maintaining a robust national network of licensed dental providers and practitioners. The network will include general and specialty dental care, preventive dental services and pharmacy support.

Through this new contract, VA aims to improve and standardize dental care delivery, ensuring Veterans receive the preventive and restorative dental services they need to maintain their health.

VA’s community care program enables Veterans to access health care from non-VA medical providers at the department’s expense. Community care has been an integral part of caring for Veterans since the World War II era. In 2018, President Trump enshrined this right for Veterans by signing the bipartisan MISSION Act. Today, about 40% of all VA care is provided through community care.

Of the nearly nine million Veterans enrolled in VA health care, approximately 26% are eligible for dental care. In fiscal year 2025 alone, 888,051 Veterans received dental care through VA, with more than 3.5 million dental procedures delivered through community care.

“Dental health is a critical component of overall well-being,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This RFP will result in a contract that dramatically improves our ability to provide quality dental care to eligible Veterans while ensuring they can choose the provider that’s best for them.”

View the RFP online. VA invites interested companies to submit proposals by March 16, 2026.