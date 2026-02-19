Meet 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Dylan Shaffer

From physics and engineering to medical research and agriculture, there is a vast array of STEM topics taught today in Iowa schools. At the helm, representing outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers across the state, is the 2026 cohort of Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients. These six dedicated teachers are making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google and distributed by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on Feb. 18. We checked in with each awardee and asked them to share what the honor means to them, their inspirations and what excites them about the future.

Today, we are highlighting Dylan Shaffer, a science and intro to STEM teacher at Monticello Middle School in the Northeast Iowa STEM region. Shaffer is in his eighth year of teaching.

What went through your mind when you learned you were being named an Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient and what does the honor say about the impact you have achieved?

I was totally surprised when the award was announced! I have a great group of people who worked hard to both keep the award a secret for so long and plan a surprise award ceremony at my school. During all the celebrations that day, I was initially speechless and caught off guard.

While I can see each day the impact of my work on my students, it is a great honor that the community and my colleagues also see and recognize the work I am doing. Their recognition really showcases the impact I am hoping to have on my students. I want my students to be excited about learning and take that excitement with them into other areas of their lives.

What first drew you to STEM and was there a person, experience or challenge that influenced your path to becoming a STEM teacher?

My draw to becoming a STEM educator really began during my first year teaching. I had a great mentor and friend, Jeff Vaughn, who introduced me to opportunities like the Iowa Technology & Education Connection (ITEC) conference and encouraged me to think outside the box in the classroom. As my career continued, I began to seek out other opportunities, such as the STEM Teacher Externships program, and additional learning that I could bring back to my classroom regardless of the subject area. Through these experiences, I became passionate about STEM education, which led me to my current position, where I can directly provide STEM education and opportunities to even more of my students.

Where do you find the inspiration to bring so much passion and excitement into the classroom and why do you think it’s so important?

My passion comes from a true love for what I do. It's no surprise that teaching can be stressful and time-consuming, but every day is what you make it. I love helping students learn new ideas and concepts, and I really love watching them use their imagination alongside the classroom skills to create something new. My goal as an educator is to help create lifelong learners, and to do that, students need to see that learning is exciting.

How do STEM lessons in your classroom encourage students to think independently while also developing soft skills as a result?

STEM lessons in my classroom, especially the ones that involve creativity and problem-solving, are some of my favorite lessons. You really never know what students are going to come up with or are capable of until you step back and give them some space. In my intro to STEM course, my seventh grade students have a makerspace unit focused on prototyping, problem solving and design. While I can provide criteria, resources and instruction on the concepts of engineering, soft skills like problem-solving, perseverance and collaboration need practice. STEM lessons are a great way I can support my students in practicing these skills that are essential to their future.

How have STEM Council programs impacted your teaching or your student’s STEM learning?

I am a two-year veteran of the STEM Teacher Externship Program. I have spent the past two summers with the Jones County Conservation Board (JCCB) and have been able to build and expand some partnerships between my school and JCCB. Through the externship program, I have been able to network with educators at all levels across the state. This has provided me with the opportunity to collect fossils from across the state that I use in my classroom. This partnership has also helped build my knowledge on multiple classroom topics and how they relate to the state of Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Education congratulates Dylan Shaffer on his award and dedication to STEM education.