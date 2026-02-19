Award-Winning Hypnotherapist Publishes Guide on PTSD and Trauma Resolution Without Re-Traumatization

Hypnotherapist Mark Stubbles details the non-vocal Rewind Technique for PTSD, backed by a Cardiff University trial, allowing trauma release without re-living it

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning anxiety hypnotherapist Mark Stubbles has published an extensive clinical guide on the Rewind Technique , a non-vocal trauma therapy that allows clients to process PTSD without reliving painful memories. The publication follows a landmark randomized controlled trial (PMC11921860) confirming the method significantly reduces PTSD symptoms, offering new hope to the millions of people worldwide who have found traditional talk-based approaches ineffective or distressing.Traditional approaches to PTSD treatment have long faced a significant hurdle: the risk of re-traumatization during the recall of painful events. Exposure-based therapies, while effective for some, require clients to revisit traumatic memories in detail, a process that can be destabilizing and that leads many people to abandon treatment before completing it. The Rewind Technique was developed as a direct response to this problem, offering a structured, evidence-informed alternative that sidesteps the need for verbal disclosure entirely.Stubbles, who has utilized these protocols for over six years with a global clientele, highlights the central role of Memory Reconsolidation in the process. When a traumatic memory is recalled, it briefly becomes unstable and open to revision before being stored again. The Rewind Technique exploits this neurological window to move traumatic "hot" memories from the amygdala, where they generate ongoing threat responses, to the hippocampus, the brain's historical archive, where they can be stored as past events rather than present dangers."Most people don't realize that trauma is a biological disruption in the nervous system," says Stubbles. "Early childhood neuroplasticity can create a heightened threat response that keeps survivors in a state of chronic alert. The Rewind Technique provides the corrective signal needed to update that response safely, without requiring the client to speak about or re-experience the traumatic event."The guide specifically addresses the physiological loops common in PTSD, including recurring nightmares, hypervigilance, and social anxiety. These patterns are not character flaws or signs of weakness; they are the nervous system doing exactly what it was conditioned to do. By working at the level of memory reconsolidation rather than conscious narrative, the Rewind Technique interrupts these loops at their neurological root.To illustrate the approach, Stubbles describes a case in which a client experiencing intense bereavement-related PTSD reported a significant reduction in nightmares and a return to full sleep following a single session using this protocol. While individual results will vary and a single session is not representative of all cases, the example reflects the kind of rapid symptomatic relief that has made the Rewind Technique an increasingly popular choice among trauma-informed practitioners. The broader clinical research, including data from the randomized controlled trial, is examined in detail within the guide itself.The guide is intended for both clinicians seeking to expand their therapeutic toolkit and individuals who want to better understand the neurobiology underlying their own symptoms. It includes a breakdown of the supporting clinical research, an explanation of how Polyvagal Theory and Memory Reconsolidation intersect in trauma treatment, and a free trauma-release recording.The full guide and accompanying resources are available at: https://markstubbles.com/2026/02/with-hypnotherapy-for-ptsd-you-dont-need-to-relive-your-trauma-to-release-it/ About Mark StubblesMark Stubbles is an award-winning hypnotherapist and author specializing in trauma resolution and chronic anxiety. His approach is grounded in the neuroscience of Memory Reconsolidation and Polyvagal Theory, with particular expertise in the Rewind Technique for PTSD and C-PTSD. He works with a global clientele and is the author of "Beyond Blushing" and "Dark Psychology Defense Toolkit"---

