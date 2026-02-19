Quantum Agile™ By Codewave Becomes India's first framework for software teams working with AI agents.

For Cross-Functional Teams Working With Agentic Coworkers

Quantum Agile™ - India's first framework for software teams working with AI agents. This positions India as a thought leader in next-gen methodologies.

"The world has benefited enormously from open-source software. Now India is giving back—open-sourcing a methodology for the AI age." — Vidhya Abhijith, Cofounder and Head - Design, Codewave” — Vidhya Abhijith

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bengaluru’s Codewave Trademarks " Quantum AgileTM " — India's Answer to the Future of Software Development.Codewave, the ZeroDX award-winning company that pioneered India's first bossless tech culture, today announced it has trademarked Quantum AgileTM, a revolutionary framework that reimagines how software teams work in the age of artificial intelligence.The move positions India as a thought leader in next-generation software development methodologies, challenging the traditional Agile and Scrum frameworks that have dominated global software development for two decades.India's First Framework for AI-Native Teams"Quantum AgileTM is India's contribution to the global conversation on the future of software development and the future of work. It's built from our practice, refined through our experience, and now we're sharing it with the world."Quantum AgileTM addresses a fundamental shift: AI agents can now work simultaneously on multiple solution paths, removing the constraint of sequential human work that traditional software development methodologies assume.The End of Sequential WorkFor two decades, Agile and Scrum have been the gold standard for software teams. But these frameworks were designed for a world where human bandwidth was the constraint—one person, one team, one sprint at a time, one path at a time.AI agents have removed that constraint."With AI, teams can now explore ten solution paths simultaneously where they once explored one," said Abhijith, Founder and CEO of Codewave. "But this creates a new challenge: How do you organize work when simultaneity is possible? Traditional frameworks assume sequential work. We needed something new."Quantum AgileTM: Simultaneous, Not SequentialQuantum AgileTM is built on four core values:● Why over What — Human intuition drives direction; AI explores possibilities● Impact over Effort — Measure value created, not tasks completed● Simultaneity over Sequence — Explore multiple paths at once, not one at a time● Compounding Loops over Linear Lines — Continuous loops that build value, notepisodic sprintsThe framework introduces three overlapping fields—SENSE, BUILD, REALIZE—that operate simultaneously, creating an infinity loop where each cycle compounds learning and value.The Quantum AdvantageQuantum AgileTM enables teams to:● Collapse weeks into hours and explore 5-10 solutions simultaneously● Ship 2-5 times per cycle instead of once per sprint● Measure outcomes, not outputs — value created over tasks completed● Compound learning through continuous infinity loops● Blend human judgment with AI execution for optimal resultsFrom ZeroDX to Quantum AgileTMCodewave's journey to creating Quantum AgileTM began 13 years ago when the company pioneered a bossless, titleless, autonomous culture—making it the first IT company from India to win the global ZeroDX award for culture (Zero Distance to Customers)."We've been experimenting with autonomous, cross-functional teams for years," explained Vidhya Abhijith, Cofounder, Codewave. "When AI agents joined our teams, we realized traditional Agile ceremonies no longer fit. So we built something new."The result: A framework tested in real projects, delivering measurable results:● Projects completed in hours instead of weeks● Higher quality through parallel variant exploration● Better outcomes through continuous reality testing● Faster learning through immediate deployment and feedbackFrom Practice, Not TheoryUnlike frameworks developed in isolation, Quantum AgileTM emerged from real-world practice at Codewave, which is the only software company from India to win the prestigious ZeroDX award for building India's first bossless, titleless, autonomous tech culture."We’re building multiple previews of the future, in our need sensing calls with clients, and are collapsing weeks into hours, and staying grounded in empathy while moving at AI speed." said Abhijith.Open-Source Philosophy, Protected BrandWhile trademarking the Quantum AgileTM name, Codewave is open-sourcing the framework methodology, inviting global collaboration."Think of it like Linux," said Abhijith. "The name is protected, but the code is free. We want practitioners from PMI, Scrum Alliance, SAFe, and Agile communities worldwide to co-create this with us." While the Quantum AgileTM name is trademarked, the framework itself will be open-sourced and co-created with the global community."We're taking inspiration from the Agile Manifesto," Abhijith explained. "The principles are free and collaborative. But the brand is protected to maintain quality and prevent misuse."Codewave is inviting India’s IT leaders, and practitioners from organizations including the Scrum Alliance, Project Management Institute (PMI), Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), and the broader Agile community to help shape the framework.Making India a Thought LeaderQuantum AgileTM represents a shift in India's position in the global tech ecosystem."Indian companies have always been great at execution," said Vidhya. "Now we have a chance to lead in innovation—not just in products, but in how work itself is organized. Quantum AgileTM is our stake in the ground."The Five RitualsQuantum AgileTM introduces five new team rituals that replace traditional sprint ceremonies:1. ALIGN (60 min, when needed) — Set intention, preview AI-generated futures, get customer signoff2. SYNC (15 min, daily) — Share learnings, make decisions, teach agents3. SHIP (30 min, when ready) — Review variants, expert judgment, ship immediately(2-5x per cycle)4. TEST (45 min, after ship) — Observe reality in production, interpret impact5. EVOLVE (60 min, weekly) — Improve human-AI collaboration, update guardrailsGlobal Ambitions, Indian RootsThe framework will be piloted with 50 companies globally in 2026, with at least 10 slots reserved for Indian organizations."We want to prove this works across industries, company sizes, and geographies," said Abhijith. "But we're starting at home, in India, where we believe the future of work is being written."What Makes It DifferentUnlike traditional Agile:● AI agents as team members, not just tools. Human judgment + AI execution replaces human-only work, guiding estimations.● Sequential thinking, replaced by simultaneity and loops. Continuous shipping and testing multiple possible futures, replaces fixed sprint boundaries testing one possible future.● Five new rituals replace sprint ceremonies (ALIGN, SYNC, SHIP, TEST, EVOLVE).● Outcome realization over task completion.

