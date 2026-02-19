Wealth Firms Face a Defining Technology Moment

Wealth management is entering an execution-driven AI era, where intelligence doesn’t just inform advisors - it helps them scale growth and client engagement.

The next decade of wealth management will be defined by firms that use AI to systematically engineer growth - across acquisition, engagement, and portfolio expansion.” — Assad Shaik, CEO, Cognerium AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI is moving fast - from predictive models to generative AI, and now to multi-agent systems that can execute real workflows. Wealth management is at the early stage of this shift. WealthGrowth.ai introduces MAGI (Multi-Agent General Intelligence), designed specifically to support growth across client acquisition, engagement, and advisor productivity.MAGI is built on domain-specific financial data and behavior patterns, including:• Multi-decade economic, market, and investor behavior data across different cycles• 800,000+ labeled household and investment records• Operational data from 700+ advisor practices• Millions of marketable population profilesUnlike traditional AI tools that generate reports or predictions, MAGI coordinates multiple AI agents to support end-to-end workflows - from identifying opportunities to prioritizing actions for advisors.This changes how advisors scale.Today, most advisors manage around 500 clients due to manual processes and limited automation. MAGI expands this capacity by continuously identifying signals, prioritizing opportunities, risks and enabling advisors to focus only on high-impact actions.The result is a stronger growth engine:• Increased advisor capacity• Expanded coverage of clients and prospects• Faster identification of new AUM opportunities• Consistent engagement across channelsMAGI represents the shift from AI that informs decisions to AI that helps execute them - bringing a new operating model for wealth management firms focused on scalable growth.Seeing is believing. For those evaluating the real impact of AI in wealth management, we invite you to experience it firsthand.Contact us for a live demonstration at contact@cognerium.com.

Agentic AI ERP Platform for Wealth Management

