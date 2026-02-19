Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,469 in the last 365 days.

Wealth Firms Face a Defining Technology Moment

Wealth Firms Face a Defining Technology Moment

Wealth management is entering an execution-driven AI era, where intelligence doesn’t just inform advisors - it helps them scale growth and client engagement.

The next decade of wealth management will be defined by firms that use AI to systematically engineer growth - across acquisition, engagement, and portfolio expansion.”
— Assad Shaik, CEO, Cognerium AI
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI is moving fast - from predictive models to generative AI, and now to multi-agent systems that can execute real workflows. Wealth management is at the early stage of this shift.

WealthGrowth.ai introduces MAGI (Multi-Agent General Intelligence), designed specifically to support growth across client acquisition, engagement, and advisor productivity.

MAGI is built on domain-specific financial data and behavior patterns, including:
• Multi-decade economic, market, and investor behavior data across different cycles
• 800,000+ labeled household and investment records
• Operational data from 700+ advisor practices
• Millions of marketable population profiles

Unlike traditional AI tools that generate reports or predictions, MAGI coordinates multiple AI agents to support end-to-end workflows - from identifying opportunities to prioritizing actions for advisors.

This changes how advisors scale.

Today, most advisors manage around 500 clients due to manual processes and limited automation. MAGI expands this capacity by continuously identifying signals, prioritizing opportunities, risks and enabling advisors to focus only on high-impact actions.

The result is a stronger growth engine:
• Increased advisor capacity
• Expanded coverage of clients and prospects
• Faster identification of new AUM opportunities
• Consistent engagement across channels

MAGI represents the shift from AI that informs decisions to AI that helps execute them - bringing a new operating model for wealth management firms focused on scalable growth.

Seeing is believing. For those evaluating the real impact of AI in wealth management, we invite you to experience it firsthand.
Contact us for a live demonstration at contact@cognerium.com.

Assad M Shaik
Cognerium AI
assad.sm@cognerium.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Other

Agentic AI ERP Platform for Wealth Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wealth Firms Face a Defining Technology Moment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.