Data Sharing as a Service Market: Application, Industry & Regional Analysis with Segment Forecasts to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Data Sharing as a Service Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for efficient and secure ways to share data across organizations has led to the rapid rise of the data sharing as a service market. As businesses increasingly rely on cloud platforms and real-time data collaboration, this market is experiencing strong growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the data sharing as a service sector.

Projected Market Size and Expansion of the Data Sharing As A Service Market

The data sharing as a service market has witnessed significant growth recently. It is expected to increase from $3.97 billion in 2025 to $4.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This historic growth has been fueled by the expansion of enterprise collaboration, the rise of cloud data platforms, initial data monetization efforts, challenges in integration complexity, and compliance-driven data sharing needs.

Forecasted Growth and Market Trends in Data Sharing As A Service

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand rapidly, reaching $9.38 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.8%. The growth during this period will be driven by broader data ecosystems, increased collaboration among partners, growing demand for real-time data access, the rise of data monetization models, and stricter enforcement of privacy regulations. Key trends likely to influence this market include managed cross-enterprise data exchange, policy-controlled data sharing access, privacy-preserving data collaboration techniques, API-driven interoperability, and usage-monitored data sharing.

Understanding Data Sharing As A Service and Its Benefits

Data sharing as a service is a cloud-based model designed to enable secure, controlled, and scalable data exchange between different organizations and systems through managed platforms. It offers standardized tools to simplify data access, governance, and compliance, reducing the complexities associated with direct system integrations. This service enhances collaboration and maximizes data value by ensuring trusted, efficient, and policy-driven sharing across diverse environments.

The Main Driving Force Behind the Global Data Sharing As A Service Market

A crucial factor propelling the data sharing as a service market is the growing demand for secure data collaboration across organizations. Data collaboration involves multiple entities securely sharing, integrating, and analyzing data to generate insights and improve decision-making. This need has been accelerated by the widespread adoption of cloud solutions, AI-based analytics, and complex multi-enterprise workflows that require seamless yet secure data exchange. Data sharing as a service meets this need by providing encryption, access control, and compliance monitoring. For example, in January 2023, Capgemini SE reported that about 80% of public sector organizations had launched initiatives for secure data sharing. Additionally, Data.gov, the US government’s open data platform, listed 433,944 datasets in early 2026, up from over 370,000 in 2025. This increasing emphasis on secure cross-organization data collaboration is driving market expansion.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Data Sharing As A Service Market

In 2025, North America led the data sharing as a service market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The market analysis includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends.

