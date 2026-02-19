Global Market Report on Cloud Computing in Education Technology (EdTech) 2026 | Key Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cloud Computing in Education Technology (EdTech) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Cloud Computing in Education Technology (EdTech) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of cloud computing technologies is transforming the education technology (EdTech) sector at a rapid pace. As digital learning becomes more prevalent, the cloud’s role in enabling flexible, scalable, and accessible education solutions is becoming increasingly vital. Let’s explore the market’s current standing, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping its future.

Cloud Computing in Education Technology Market Size and Growth Expectations

The cloud computing in education technology (EdTech) market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to rise from $21.33 billion in 2025 to $27.88 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. This rapid growth during the past years has been fueled by the surge in online education, broader internet access, early adoption of learning management systems (LMS), increasing demand for remote learning, and various digitization efforts within the education sector.

Download a free sample of the cloud computing in education technology (edtech) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32504&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the market’s upward trajectory is set to continue, reaching an estimated value of $81.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.9%. The forecast period’s expansion is driven by factors such as AI-powered personalized learning experiences, the growing adoption of hybrid education models, increasing cloud use by educational institutions, enhanced data-driven analytics, and greater investment in cybersecurity. Among the leading trends, cloud-based learning platforms, virtual classrooms, scalable content delivery, and secure management of student data will play pivotal roles.

Understanding Cloud Computing’s Role in Education Technology

Cloud computing in EdTech involves utilizing cloud infrastructure, platforms, and applications to deliver, manage, and scale educational content and services effectively. This technology enables functionalities like online learning portals, virtual classrooms, LMS platforms, and secure data storage with the convenience of anytime, anywhere access. It improves accessibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency while enhancing the overall learning experience through digital means.

View the full cloud computing in education technology (edtech) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-computing-in-education-technology-edtech-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Key Drivers Behind Cloud Computing Growth in Education Technology

One of the strongest factors propelling the cloud computing market in EdTech is the increasing preference for remote and hybrid learning models. These models offer partial or fully online educational delivery, allowing students to access instructional content, virtual classrooms, and collaboration tools from virtually any location. This flexibility addresses the needs of diverse learners and promotes education systems that prioritize digital-first approaches.

Cloud computing underpins these learning approaches by providing scalable infrastructure, secure storage, and on-demand access to digital resources, ensuring reliable and efficient online education. For example, according to Eurostat in January 2024, 30% of internet users aged 16 to 74 in the EU engaged in online courses or used digital learning tools within the preceding three months—a 2% rise from the previous year. This growing adoption of digital learning modes significantly supports the expansion of cloud computing in EdTech.

Regional Insights into Cloud Computing Adoption in EdTech

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for cloud computing in education technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses various key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded perspective on global developments and opportunities within this sector.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cloud Computing In Education Technology (EdTech) Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Cloud Computing Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-computing-global-market-report

Cloud Applications Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-applications-global-market-report

Cloud Professional Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-professional-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.