Twintorra Introduces Polymarket Clone Script to Power Decentralized Prediction Markets

Polymarket Clone Script

Twintorra unveils a ready-to-use Polymarket clone script, enabling startups to launch decentralized prediction market platforms with advanced trading features.

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twintorra today announced the launch of its Polymarket Clone Script , a fully customizable solution designed to help businesses and Web3 startups deploy decentralized prediction market platforms with advanced trading capabilities and secure smart contract infrastructure.As decentralized forecasting continues to gain traction globally, prediction markets are increasingly being recognized as powerful tools for aggregating crowd intelligence across politics, finance, sports, and global events. However, building a secure and scalable decentralized prediction market platform from the ground up requires deep blockchain engineering expertise and careful architectural planning.Twintorra’s newly launched solution aims to streamline that process by providing a ready-to-deploy framework modeled after leading event-based trading platforms in the Web3 ecosystem.The Polymarket Clone Script includes a decentralized order book system, automated market settlement logic, smart contract-driven outcome resolution, multi-token compatibility, and a customizable administrative dashboard. The platform is designed to support high user volumes while maintaining security and transaction transparency.According to the company, the launch comes at a time when prediction-based financial instruments are drawing significant attention across global markets. Recent industry analysis highlighted in Twintorra’s research article on the Top 10 Prediction Market Platforms indicates accelerating adoption trends and increasing demand for scalable infrastructure solutions.Security remains a primary focus for decentralized platforms. Twintorra stated that its development framework incorporates audit-ready smart contracts, dispute-resolution mechanisms, and performance-optimized backend systems to ensure operational stability during high-traffic trading periods.In addition to its Polymarket-based solution, the company also offers a Kalshi Clone Script for businesses seeking to develop event-based trading platforms aligned with regulated market structures. This enables entrepreneurs to choose between decentralized and more structured prediction market architectures based on their business model and jurisdictional requirements.“We are seeing a strong shift toward data-driven forecasting platforms,” said a Twintorra spokesperson. “Our goal is to provide entrepreneurs and enterprises with the technological infrastructure needed to build secure, scalable, and future-ready event trading ecosystems.”Twintorra, a blockchain development company specializing in Web3 engineering, continues to expand its portfolio across DeFi platforms, smart contract systems, tokenization frameworks, and predictive market technologies. The company provides both white-label and fully customized development models tailored to client requirements.With prediction markets evolving into mainstream analytical and trading tools, Twintorra’s latest offering positions the firm to support innovators seeking reliable infrastructure in this growing sector.For more information, visit Twintorra’s official website.

