Pacific Chiropractor Launches Infrared (Red-Light) Therapy Program

New Red-Light Therapy program offers patients a non-invasive option for improved circulation, muscle relaxation, and tissue recovery.

PORTLAND OREGON, OR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Chiropractic & Wellness Center announces the launch of its Infrared (Red-Light) Therapy Program, offering patients a non-invasive option to support musculoskeletal health and overall wellness. The program integrates infrared therapy as part of the center’s continuing efforts to expand treatment options and provide patients with evidence-informed, complementary services.Infrared (Red-Light) Therapy OverviewInfrared therapy, also referred to as red-light therapy , uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin and underlying tissues. This exposure is intended to stimulate cellular activity, promote circulation, and support natural recovery processes. Infrared therapy is commonly applied in clinical and wellness settings to complement traditional treatments for musculoskeletal conditions, minor strains, and overall tissue support.Pacific Chiropractic & Wellness Center offers therapy sessions using professional-grade infrared devices, with treatments tailored to each patient’s needs, including targeted areas, session duration, and frequency. Infrared therapy can be incorporated with other chiropractic services or provided independently, depending on individual wellness goals.Potential Applications and BenefitsInfrared therapy is applied in a variety of wellness and clinical contexts, including:• Muscle Relaxation: Infrared light may help ease tension in soft tissues.• Joint Comfort Support: Exposure to infrared light can assist in maintaining joint flexibility.• Circulatory Support: Improved local blood flow may enhance oxygen and nutrient delivery to tissues.• Recovery Support: Infrared therapy may aid in recovery from minor strains or repetitive stress injuries when combined with other interventions.Pacific Chiropractic & Wellness Center emphasizes that infrared therapy is complementary and not a substitute for medical treatment. Patients are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider before beginning any new therapy, especially those with existing medical conditions.Program StructureThe Infrared (Red-Light) Therapy Program is available by appointment. Each session is conducted in a controlled, professional environment to ensure safety and comfort. Practitioners assess individual patient needs and determine the appropriate treatment plan.The program complements the clinic’s existing chiropractic services, which include spinal adjustments, rehabilitation guidance, musculoskeletal assessments, and wellness consultations. By adding infrared therapy, the center offers a broader range of options to support patient well-being.Safety ConsiderationsInfrared therapy is generally considered non-invasive and safe when conducted under professional supervision. The clinic adheres to recommended safety protocols, including controlled exposure times and protective measures. Patients with specific health concerns are advised to discuss these with the staff to ensure therapy is appropriate for their condition.Patients are evaluated before beginning therapy to determine suitability, taking into account any medical history or existing conditions that may require special attention. The staff guides how often sessions should occur and monitors responses throughout treatment to maintain safety and comfort.Integration with Chiropractic CareInfrared therapy is designed to complement existing chiropractic care. Sessions are coordinated with other treatments to provide a consistent and holistic approach to musculoskeletal health. Patients may choose infrared therapy as a supplemental service or as a standalone session, depending on personal needs and treatment goals. The therapy is structured to be relaxing, non-disruptive, and supportive of broader wellness routines.Research and Clinical ContextResearch on red-light therapy suggests that it may support cellular activity, circulation, and tissue recovery. While studies are ongoing, infrared therapy has gained acceptance in clinical settings as a complementary approach to traditional chiropractic and rehabilitation treatments. Pacific Chiropractic & Wellness Center ensures all treatments are consistent with current clinical guidelines and best practices. The clinic prioritizes patient safety, adherence to professional protocols, and the careful monitoring of therapy outcomes, ensuring that infrared therapy is administered responsibly and effectively as part of a broader wellness and musculoskeletal care program.About Pacific Chiropractic & Wellness CenterPacific Chiropractic & Wellness Center provides chiropractic and wellness services focused on musculoskeletal health, recovery, and overall well-being. The center offers individualized care plans, evidence-informed treatments, and a range of complementary therapies to support patient health.The clinic serves the Pacific, Oregon community, providing both traditional chiropractic adjustments and wellness-focused services. The Infrared (Red-Light) Therapy Program reflects the center’s commitment to expanding safe, non-invasive options for patients and integrating innovative therapies into comprehensive care plans.Contact InformationFor more information about the Infrared (Red-Light) Therapy Program or scheduling inquiries:Contact Name: Pacific Chiropractic & Wellness Center – Administrative TeamPhone Number: (503) 760-0778Email: info@pacific-chiropractic.comThe clinic guides patient eligibility, session details, and program scheduling. Appointments are available to accommodate individual needs.

