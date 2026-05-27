Fantasy Island Schools for Kids offer Preschool, On-Site Meal for Northwest Side Families

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Fantasy Island Schools for Kids highlights full-day preschool, daily consistency, and support for Norwood Park families.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLC is highlighting its full-day preschool model for families in Norwood Park and nearby Northwest Side communities who are looking for a program that combines early learning, daily consistency, and practical support for working families.Located at 6100 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago’s 60646 area, Fantasy Island Schools for Kids serves families from Norwood Park and nearby communities such as Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Gladstone Park, Portage Park, Niles, Park Ridge, and Skokie. The school’s preschool approach is designed to support both child development and family routines through a structured day, on-site meals, outdoor play, and a steady school environment.Rather than separating care from learning, the school’s full-day structure is built around continuity. Children move through guided activities, play, meals, transitions, and rest within a familiar setting, helping them build comfort, routine, and readiness over time. For many families comparing preschool options near Gladstone Park or preschool options near Niles, that daily consistency can matter just as much as proximity.One of the school’s most practical differentiators is that three fresh cooked meals are prepared on site each day. This reduces daily uncertainty for families, supports a more predictable schedule for children, and helps make the school day feel organized from beginning to end.Fantasy Island Schools for Kids also emphasizes kindergarten readiness as part of the preschool experience. Structured routines, guided learning, social interaction, and everyday classroom expectations all work together to help children build confidence before they move into kindergarten. For families who are thinking ahead, that continuity from preschool into kindergarten can be a meaningful advantage.The school’s multilingual environment and local, neighborhood-focused approach remain important parts of its identity. By serving nearby families rather than trying to appeal to all of Chicago at once, Fantasy Island Schools for Kids is positioning itself around the way parents actually choose a preschool: by looking for a strong option close to home, close to work, or along a realistic daily route.Highlights• Full-day preschool designed around consistency and routine• Three fresh cooked meals prepared on site each day• Daily structure that connects learning, play, meals, and transitions• Outdoor play and classroom experiences within one familiar environment• School-readiness focus that supports the transition into kindergarten• Convenient access for families in Norwood Park and nearby Northwest Side communitiesAbout Fantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLCFantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLC is a daycare, preschool, and kindergarten located at 6100 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646. The school serves families in Norwood Park and nearby Northwest Side communities through a structured early-learning environment that emphasizes consistency, care, and school readiness. Families can call 773-206-4627 or visit www.fantasyislandschoolsforkids.com to learn more or schedule a tour.

Best Kindergarten in Gladstone Park | Quality Early Learning for Kids

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