'The Light Within the Mind' book launch

The Light Within the Mind

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'The Light Within the Mind' is the second book in Claudiu Murgan’s spiritual trilogy and continues the exploration initiated in Alternative Methods of Healing. Curated from interviews conducted between 2020 and 2024, the book gathers voices from diverse disciplines— psychology , psychiatry, mediumship , energy healing, mysticism, and channeling—to create a multidimensional dialogue about consciousness. Contributors such as Dr. David Kopacz (psychiatrist), Lauren Schneider (psychologist), and Eli Recht (psychotherapist) bridge clinical insight with spiritual awareness, while mystics, mediums, and channelers expand the discussion into altered states and non-ordinary perception.The introduction situates the reader within the historical evolution of psychology—from Freud and Jung to modern neuroscience and AI-assisted therapy—highlighting a renewed scientific interest in consciousness, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, and intuitive phenomena. The book carefully examines how mediumship and channeling are being revisited not merely as mystical practices but as potential gateways into deeper layers of the psyche. References to contemporary researchers and institutions studying consciousness and anomalous experiences underscore the growing dialogue between science and the unseen dimensions of reality.Each chapter presents a lived experience—stories of awakening, quantum awareness, divine union, sacred psychology, energy healing, and fifth-dimensional co-creation. Rather than offering dogma, the book serves as a contemplative map of inner transformation. It invites seekers, skeptics, and spiritually curious readers alike to explore the space where mind meets mystery, and where the search for truth becomes an inward journey toward wholeness. Ultimately, the message is clear: the light we seek externally has always existed within the architecture of our own consciousness.Contributors:Livia Devi, Lars Muhl, Anaiya (Aletheia) Sophia, Lauren Schneider, Matt Flügger, Viviane Chauvet, David Maria & Viivika Sophia Kalma, Rachel Corpus, Kathy Mason, Ajita Shah, David Essel, Eltrayan, Sarah Starr, Becs Sawyer, Jessica Martinez, David Kopacz, Kristin Kirk, Karen Docherty, Riya Loveguard, Eli Recht.Purchase your copy here: https://soulawakeningstore.com/products/the-light-within-the-mind Official release on Friday, Feb 20 @6:30 PM EST.YouTube livestream link: https://youtube.com/live/LjsxIrMuX8I?feature=share Praise for the book.“Claudiu Murgan’s podcast interviews have illuminated the spiritual paths of many over the years. Now, in this useful anthology, he offers readers the opportunity to reread, reflect, underline, make notes, and otherwise savor the written word. Spiritual seekers will find it a welcome addition to theirbookshelves.” — PHILIP GOLDBERG, AUTHOR OF AMERICAN VEDA AND KARMIC RELIEF“As a spiritual teacher and Akashic Records guide, I absolutely love how 'The Light Within the Mind' weaves together science, spirit, and lived experience. The voices in this book are real, relatable, and deeply activating. It’s a powerful resource for sensitives, empaths, and seekers who know there is so much more beyond the logical mind.” — AMY ROBESON, SPIRITUAL TEACHER & AKASHIC RECORDS MASTER TEACHER"The Light Within the Mind is a beautifully crafted symphony of science, spirituality , and soul. What touched me most was Claudiu Murgan’s conversation with Lars Muhl—especially his exploration of Aramaic, the language of Jesus. As a Chaldean American whose people still speak this sacred tongue, I felt an immediate connection to the depth and resonance of those teachings, which made the entire book even more meaningful to me." — WEAM NAMOU, AUTHOR OF MESOPOTAMIAN GODDESSES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.