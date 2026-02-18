First-Ever ‘Explore the Shore’ Outdoor Expo to be Held in Cambridge

February 18, 2026

The public will have a chance to celebrate the community and culture of outdoor adventure on Maryland’s Eastern Shore at the first-ever Explore the Shore Expo, held on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Cambridge.

Explore the Shore is a one-day, family-friendly festival uniting outdoor brands, local businesses and community members to celebrate the history and tradition of hunting, fishing, camping, and more on Maryland’s Shore. Festivities will include outdoor gear exhibits, workshops, vendor booths, local craft food and beverages, and an official Bucks-Bears-Stags measuring event.

The festival will be held in Cambridge at the restored Packing House, originally built in 1920 as part of the Phillips Packing Company. Phillips was the largest employer in Dorchester County in the 20th century, and the building played a vital role in the industrial and cultural history of the Chesapeake Bay.

This event is sponsored and supported by Cross Street Partners / The Packing House and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Office of Outdoor Recreation, along with the National Wildlife Refuge System, Bucks-Bears-Stags, Visit Dorchester, Waterfowl Festival, RaR Brewing, and J.J. McDonnell & Co.

“Explore the Shore is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of who we are on Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” said Amanda Fenstermaker, community manager at The Packing House. “This expo highlights our region’s love for nature, adventure and community, and showcases the local organizations and businesses that help people experience it.”

Representatives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, including the Maryland Park Service, Wildlife and Heritage Service, Natural Resources Police, Watershed and Climate Services and Fishing and Boating Services, will be present to share the basics of hunting, fishing, camping, and environmental stewardship.

“Outdoor recreation is such an important part of Maryland’s culture and economy, but it’s also unique to each region,” said Sandi Olek, director of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “It’s been wonderful to work with the Packing House and local partners to highlight the businesses, organizations, tastes, and outdoor experiences of the Eastern Shore.”

Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, children 12 and under get free admission. Tickets can be purchased online or with cash at the door.

More information is available at thepackinghousecambridge.com/outdoor-expo.