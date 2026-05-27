Anglers Can Explore Maryland’s Diverse Waters During License-Free Fishing Days

May 27, 2026

License-free fishing days are great opportunities to give fishing a try or bring a friend who doesn’t have their license. Maryland DNR photo.

All state residents and visitors can fish without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on June 6, June 13, and July 4.

Annual license-free fishing days provide a unique chance to explore the state’s diverse fishing opportunities. They are also a great time for licensed anglers to introduce a friend or family member to fishing.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosts license-free fishing every year on the first two Saturdays of June and on Independence Day to take advantage of peak spring and summer fishing. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland.

All anglers must follow current regulations, including size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide.

DNR also has dozens of resources to help new and experienced anglers, including an interactive angler access map and fish identification charts. In addition, anglers of any level are encouraged to sign up for the weekly Maryland Fishing Report, which provides up-to-date fishing information.

Any angler looking to make a positive impact on the health of the Chesapeake Bay can use these free fishing opportunities to catch invasive species such as Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) and blue catfish. These fish threaten native species, but they are fun to catch and make a tasty, high-protein meal. There are no seasons or limits on catching invasive fish.

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone age 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a fishing license when fishing in Maryland. Licenses can be obtained or renewed online, in person at a department service center or participating retail sports license agents, or by phone at 866-344-8889. Fishing license, tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish conservation work.