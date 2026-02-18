Harrison County Woman Admits to Methamphetamine Charge

A Clarksburg, West Virginia woman has admitted to selling hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey. Taylor Danielle Jenkins, 32, pled guilty today to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

