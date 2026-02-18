Aveola adds Live Streaming with built-in AI safety tools

New feature lets users broadcast live and discover what's happening around the world right now

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aveola , the social network built around human connection, launched Live Streaming. Users can now broadcast live video to their friends and the Aveola community. It's a natural next step for a platform where real-time conversation already happens every day.Live Streaming gives people another way to share what matters to them at the moment. Here's what you can do:● Go live whenever you want – broadcast what you're doing, what you're thinking about, or what's happening around you● Talk with people watching – viewers can comment and react while you're live● Build community around the things you care about"People want to share what's happening right now," said a spokesperson for Aveola. "Live Streaming lets you do that with more people at once. You might be traveling, talking about something you're learning, or just want to share your story in real time. You decide when to go live and who can watch.”Live Streaming has safety tools built in. You control who watches and can end your stream anytime. AI checks streams in real time for inappropriate content like nudity or violence. If something is detected, it gets blocked automatically. You can report or block users to stay comfortable – their streams disappear from your feed.We kept the feature simple on purpose:● Start streaming with one tap● Video quality that works across different internet speeds● Tools to moderate your viewers● Connect with viewers and continue chatting through messages or callsThe feature is available now for everyone on Aveola, at no extra cost. Open the app and you'll see how to start your first broadcast.About AveolaAveola is a social network where you feel natural, safe, and real in conversations. People from all over the world meet here for real-time video chats, share stories, send messages, and now go live. Our goal is to connect a hundred million people in real, meaningful conversations by building the safest, most trusted space for human interaction in real time. Aveola is for anyone looking for genuine connection, cultural exchange, and spontaneous moments with real people.

