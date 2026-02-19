Blytheco Recognized as Acumatica Partner of the Year 2026

Blytheco Receives the 2026 Acumatica Partner of the Year Award

Leading Cloud ERP and Business Management Platform Honors Blytheco’s Commitment to Client Success, Team Excellence, and Business Transformation

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blytheco , a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and business consulting services, announced it has been named Acumatica Partner of the Year for 2026 . This prestigious recognition celebrates Blytheco's exceptional dedication to client success, implementation excellence, and transformative business solutions powered by the Acumatica ERP platform “This recognition belongs to the collective effort of our clients, our team, and Acumatica,” said Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco. “Together, we are helping organizations transform the way they operate through strong partnership, committed execution, and powerful cloud technology. We are honored by this award and grateful for what we continue to build together,” Seal added.The Acumatica Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who demonstrate outstanding performance in delivering customer value, driving innovation, and exemplifying the collaborative spirit that defines the Acumatica partner ecosystem. Blytheco's achievement reflects the collective efforts of its clients, team members, and the strong partnership with Acumatica.Client-Centered TransformationBlytheco helps numerous organizations across the manufacturing, distribution, construction, non-profit, and professional services industries achieve operational excellence through Acumatica software evaluations and implementations. Blytheco focuses on enabling business transformation, helping companies automate manual processes, gain real-time visibility into their operations, and make data-driven decisions with confidence."Every successful implementation starts with a client who believes in the power of transformation," said Phil Sim, Chief Customer Officer at Blytheco. "Our team's passion and expertise, combined with our clients' commitment to excellence, create the foundation for meaningful change. This award celebrates not just what we've delivered, but the lasting impact we've had on the businesses we serve."Team Excellence and PartnershipThe award reflects the dedication of Blytheco's entire team, from our sales and client success professionals, to our consultants, developers and project managers. The team’s commitment to client success, combined with deep technical expertise and industry knowledge, has positioned Blytheco as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to optimize their business operations."Acumatica has been an exceptional partner," said Tina Renner, Acumatica Practice Leader at Blytheco. "Their platform empowers us to deliver transformative solutions, and their team supports us with responsiveness and genuine collaboration. This partnership enables us to focus on what matters most: helping our clients succeed."Commitment to Continued ExcellenceAs Blytheco looks to the future, the company remains committed to the core values this award reflects: Excellence, Community, and Expertise.“This award reinforces why we love the work we do,” said Amy Sonnentag, Director of Sales and Client Success at Blytheco. “Watching our clients’ businesses evolve as our teams collaborate is what truly matters. We’re grateful for the opportunity to drive meaningful change and excited for what’s ahead.”About BlythecoFounded in 1980, Blytheco is a full-service ERP and CRM implementation partner serving businesses across manufacturing, distribution, construction, professional services, and retail industries. As the Acumatica Partner of the Year and a Diamond Sage Partner, Blytheco has successfully transformed over 5,000 companies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations nationwide, Blytheco is committed to delivering extraordinary experiences and fostering a culture of excellence, service, and community impact.About AcumaticaAcumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future.

