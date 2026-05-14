Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County to Host 65th Anniversary Gourmet Dinner at Historic Point Loma Estate

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The Region’s Leading Youth Mentoring Organization Honors Sycuan Casino Resort for Its Nearly Two Decades of Transformative Partnership and Community Leadership

Celebrating 65 years serving San Diego is a testament to the enduring power of mentorship and the incredible community that makes our work possible.” — Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone year celebrating 65 years of mentorship in the region, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of San Diego County is proud to announce its 2026 Gourmet Dinner on Thursday, October 1, 2026. The organization will welcome guests to a stunning private estate in Point Loma for a 1960s-themed evening dedicated to the power of connection and the celebration of life-changing mentorship."Celebrating 65 years serving San Diego is a testament to the enduring power of mentorship and the incredible community that makes our work possible," says Tina Rose, CEO & President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. "As we look back on more than six decades of igniting youth potential, the Gourmet Dinner serves as a vital moment to honor the 'heroes' of our mission, our mentors, our supporters, and our outstanding partners like Sycuan. We aren't just celebrating our history; we are continuing our commitment to provide mentorship to guide the next generation of San Diegans as they find their confident path forward."The 65th-anniversary festivities will be set against the backdrop of the estate’s iconic ocean views and historic World War II bunker. The organization will spotlight two Courage Award recipients, mentees whose journeys embody the resilience and growth that professionally supported one-to-one mentorship facilitates.BBBS will also recognize Sycuan Casino Resort as this year's primary honoree. A longstanding philanthropic partner since 2008, Sycuan has provided nearly two decades of sustained support and demonstrated leadership at the governance level through consistent Board representation.Currently, Rob Cinelli, General Manager of Sycuan Casino Resort, serves on the Board, helping guide the organization’s growth and community impact.“Sycuan’s commitment reflects a shared belief in the power of community connection and long-term impact,” says Tina Rose. “Sycuan is a partner that goes far beyond financial support, actively engaging in ways that strengthen our reach. Sycuan has helped us bring our mission to broader audiences and has been a trusted collaborator, notably hosting our Golf Marathon event for nearly a decade.Sycuan’s involvement has been instrumental in elevating key organizational events and providing the resources necessary for BBBS to act as an expert guide for local youth. Their mission-driven approach has allowed the agency to bridge the gap for children facing adversity throughout San Diego."It’s an honor for Sycuan to be recognized at Big Brothers Big Sisters’ annual Gourmet Dinner,” said Rob Cinelli, General Manager of Sycuan Casino Resort and Singing Hills Golf Club. "Sycuan witnesses daily the impact their mentorship has on the youth of San Diego. Our commitment to continuing to support the great work they do for our community is steadfast and resolute.”Supporters are encouraged to save the date for this premier celebration, which will feature both silent and live auctions. For more information on the Gourmet Dinner, please visit https://sdbigs.org or contact events@sdbigs.org.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyFor 65 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has provided children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships. The organization operates under the belief that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life when their potential is ignited by a mentor.Contact:Taylor DavidDirector of Accounts949-436-5161 (cell)taylor@kwsmdigital.com

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