Shearwater Aerospace Closes US$3M Seed Financing Round

Smart Flight Mission Planning

Financing accelerates Smart Flight™ rollout for autonomous aircraft operations within the dual-use sector.

We’re moving from proven trial success to large-scale real-world deployment and expanding the platform’s capabilities to support operational readiness and commercial growth.” — Chad Armstrong, CEO & Co-founder

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shearwater Aerospace, the pioneer in AI‑powered, real-world autonomy for uncrewed aircraft, today announced the close of a US$3 million seed financing round. The funding will accelerate the commercialization of Smart Flight™, the company’s core platform engineered to enable mission success under challenging weather and complex terrain conditions. By leveraging real-time environmental intelligence, Shearwater’s drone-agnostic technology unlocks unprecedented flight range and endurance while delivering the resilience and predictability required for high-stakes missions.The round was led by a strategic Canadian corporate venture capital investor. Financing will be used to advance Smart Flight’s autonomous capabilities, support early customer deployment, and scale the company’s engineering and customer-facing teams.Chad Armstrong, CEO & Co-founder, Shearwater Aerospace:“Securing this financing allows us to focus squarely on execution. We’re moving from proven trial success to large-scale real-world deployment and expanding the platform’s capabilities to support operational readiness and commercial growth.”Emilie Boutros, Partner, TandemLaunch:“It’s encouraging to see strong Canadian backing for deep-tech ventures like Shearwater. This investment reflects ongoing confidence in the team’s ability to scale its technology globally, and TandemLaunch is proud to continue supporting their journey toward market leadership.”Shearwater partners with drone system integrators and prime contractors to deliver long-range and BVLOS operations across commercial and defense programs. Smart Flight™ plans and adapts routes in real time, turning topographical features and weather dynamics into strategic advantages that extend operational range by 30%, improve transit efficiency by 25%, while reducing pilot workload by 90%.For media or partnership inquiries, please contact: press@shearwater.aiAbout Shearwater AerospaceShearwater Aerospace provides AI‑powered flight navigation for uncrewed aircraft operations. Its flagship platform, Smart Flight™, is weather optimized and topographically trained, enabling safe, efficient, and compliant missions in dynamic conditions. This core offering supports long-range and BVLOS operations, delivering greater range, endurance, and reliability for commercial, government, and defense partners. Learn more at www.shearwater.ai

