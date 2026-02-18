Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness Introduces Oxyverve for Cellular Vitality

Oxyverve enhances oxygen utilization at the cellular level, supporting mitochondrial efficiency, collagen production, circulation, and recovery.” — Linda Harkavy, MD

EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness, led by longevity and aesthetics expert Dr. Linda Harkavy, MD, announces the addition of Oxyverve to its advanced wellness and aesthetic offerings.Oxyverve is an innovative oxygen-based therapy designed to support cellular performance, mitochondrial function, and visible skin rejuvenation. The treatment aligns with the practice’s core philosophy of optimizing health at the cellular level to enhance both vitality and appearance.Dr. Harkavy brings decades of diagnostic expertise and integrative medical training to every therapy offered at Form & Function. A graduate of Brown University and New York Medical College, she completed advanced radiology training at NYU Medical Center and served as Assistant Professor of Radiology and Residency Program Director at SUNY Stony Brook. She later founded Sunrise Medical Imaging, introducing one of the first open MRI scanners on the East Coast.Her passion for functional and longevity medicine began more than 30 years ago. Through advanced training with A4M, IFM, WorldLink Medical, SSRP, the Clinical Peptide Society, Cenegenics, and AAFE, Dr. Harkavy developed expertise in bioidentical hormone therapy, peptide medicine, metabolic optimization, and regenerative protocols.“Oxygen is foundational to cellular energy production and tissue repair ,” says Dr. Harkavy. “Oxyverve enhances oxygen utilization at the cellular level, supporting mitochondrial efficiency, collagen production, circulation, and recovery.”Oxyverve integrates seamlessly with the practice’s broader medical model, which begins with comprehensive diagnostic testing to assess insulin resistance, gut dysfunction, metabolic performance, mitochondrial health, and hormonal balance. Treatment plans may include hormone therapy, peptide protocols, medical weight loss, IV therapy, regenerative treatments, and advanced non-surgical aesthetic procedures.Oxyverve is now available at the East Meadow location and soon at the new Katonah location.For more information, visit https://formandfunctionaesthetics.com/ or call (516) 515-9113.About Form & Function Aesthetics and WellnessForm & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is a physician-led practice specializing in longevity medicine, metabolic optimization, hormone therapy, regenerative treatments, and advanced non-surgical aesthetics. Founded by Dr. Harkavy, MD, the practice integrates comprehensive diagnostics with cutting-edge medical and aesthetic technologies to support whole-body vitality from the inside out. Locations include East Meadow, NY and Katonah, NY.

