LuftCar Successfully Demonstrates Patented Air-Ground Docking System, Marking Major Milestone in Advanced Air Mobility

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuftCar today announced the successful testing of its patented air-ground docking system through a scaled working prototype, completed in West Palm Beach — a major technical milestone that validates the company’s revolutionary modular air mobility architecture.The demonstration proved LuftCar’s proprietary docking mechanism, which enables an aircraft to seamlessly carry, deploy, and retrieve ground vehicles — creating a unified air-and-road transportation platform. The successful test confirms real-world functionality of a concept long considered impractical by traditional aviation design.“This milestone moves LuftCar from concept to reality,” said Santh Sathya, Founder and CEO of LuftCar. “Our docking system is the heart of a new mobility paradigm — one that eliminates the boundaries between air and ground transport. Today’s success validates years of engineering and brings us one step closer to transforming how people, cargo, and emergency services move.”Unlike conventional eVTOL aircraft that operate as standalone vehicles, LuftCar’s architecture introduces a modular approach: aircraft and ground units work together as a single integrated system. This breakthrough enables aircraft to transport road vehicles directly to their destination, removing the need for separate ground transfers while dramatically improving speed, efficiency, and operational flexibility.The implications are far-reaching.LuftCar’s design unlocks new possibilities across multiple sectors — including urban passenger transport, ship-to-shore logistics, disaster response, and medical evacuation. By combining long-range flight capability with detachable ground mobility, LuftCar aims to reduce congestion, accelerate emergency response times, and reshape regional transportation networks.The scaled prototype test demonstrated mechanical alignment, secure docking, load transfer, and controlled release — all critical elements required for future full-scale aircraft integration.“This isn’t just another aircraft,” Sathya added. “We’re building a connected air-ground ecosystem — vehicles, vertiports, energy hubs, and AI-driven route planning — designed from day one for real operational deployment.”LuftCar is currently advancing toward full-scale prototype development while expanding partnerships with municipalities, infrastructure providers, and logistics operators in the U.S. and abroad.About LuftCarLuftCar is a Florida-based advanced mobility company developing a long-range, heavy-payload modular airframe powered by a patented docking system that enables aircraft to transport and deploy ground vehicles. Beyond aircraft, LuftCar delivers integrated vertiport infrastructure and AI-driven planning solutions to support next-generation air mobility networks worldwide.Media Contact📧 info@luftcar.com 🌐 www.luftcar.com

