NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VersaWell, Inc. Introduces UriGent®, A New Bedside Solution Designed to Reduce Nighttime Fall Risk for Men

VersaWell, Inc., an emerging healthcare company developing innovative solutions for healthier living, today announced a limited market launch for UriGent®, a purpose-built bedside urinal solution for men designed to reduce nighttime fall risk with a safe, stable and convenient design that minimizes the need to walk to the bathroom during the night. UriGent Bedside Portable Urinal is launching with a limited market release, offering early access to individuals, caregivers, and families seeking a safer nighttime solution.

As more Americans age at home, nighttime bathroom trips represent one of the most common and preventable fall scenarios for older adults, particularly those experiencing nocturia, balance disorders, prostate-related conditions, or mobility limitations. UriGent Bedside Urinal addresses this overlooked risk with a stable, easy-to-use urination solution that can be placed adjacent to the bedside, allowing for supported standing without navigating dark hallways or slippery bathroom floors.

“Living with frequent nighttime urination or caring for someone who does can be stressful, exhausting and dangerous,” said Dave Purcell, inventor of UriGent Bedside Urinal and co-founder of VersaWell, Inc. “UriGent Bedside Urinal was born from my personal experience to reduce fall risk while preserving dignity and independence. It’s a practical solution to a very real problem that affects millions of families every night yet has gone largely unaddressed.”

UriGent Bedside Urinal is a substantial upgrade from traditional bedside commodes, which are primarily designed for seated transfers. It is engineered specifically for supported standing at the bedside with an innovative design that prioritizes safety, usability, and dignity for users who can stand but benefit from added stability.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults in the United States experience approximately 14 million falls each year, resulting in more than 15,000 deaths. One in five falls causes a serious injury, such as a fracture or head trauma, often leading to rapid declines in health, mobility, and independence. By reducing the need to walk to the bathroom at night, UriGent Bedside Urinal is designed to address one of the most common contributors to nighttime falls.

Retailing for $295, UriGent Bedside Urinal features a premium, safety-focused design that includes:

• A wheeled base that rolls into place and locks securely at the bedside

• Ergonomically positioned handles and an upper support bar to enhance stability

• An integrated nightlight to improve visibility in low-light conditions

• A large-capacity urine container designed to support multiple nighttime uses

• Easy-access components that support routine sanitation and odor control

“Nighttime trips to the bathroom are among the highest-risk moments for falls, so we’ve designed UriGent Bedside Urinal specifically to reduce falls by keeping users close to the bed and supported,” said Eric Ankerud, CEO and President of VerasWell, Inc. “With durable design and safety-focused engineering, the UriGent device can play a critical role in fall prevention and overall quality of life, as well as decreasing the physical, emotional, and financial costs associated with a single fall.”

As part of its market introduction, VersaWell has been selected for the American Urological Association’s Nexus Innovation Showcase at the AUA Annual Conference in May. A nationwide commercial release is planned for the AUA conference and is expected to include additional enhancements, including a foldable design and future health-monitoring capabilities.

To learn more about UriGent Bedside Urinal and to purchase the product, please visit www.urigent.com.

About VersaWell, Inc.

VersaWell, Inc. is an emerging healthcare company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for healthier living. Founded by experienced healthcare and product leaders, VersaWell focuses on developing practical innovations that improve safety, dignity, and quality of life for people aging at home.

UriGent Bedside Urinal is VersaWell’s first product offering and represents a premium, safety-first innovation in a large and growing bedside assistive device market. The company’s long-term vision includes expanding its product portfolio with smart and diagnostic capabilities that support proactive health monitoring and aging in place. For more information, visit www.versawell-inc.com.

Contact: Eric Ankerud, VersaWell, Inc.: 978-302-9467, eric@versawell-inc.com

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. Web–based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) [online)

