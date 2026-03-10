New Tool Helps Drivers Better Understand Their Vehicle’s Value After an Accident

VVA’s Valuation Tools quickly provide data-backed insights into what a vehicle is truly worth. Using VVA’s Valuation Tools generates results in minutes, relying on location, market demand and actual sales prices to determine real-world value. Professional-grade Valuation Tools from VVA arm users with the confidence needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial interests.

Most Insurance Settlements Are Just Estimates – Vehicle Value Analysis Helps Drivers Discover What Their Car Is Really Worth

By providing transparent, real market data, we give consumers the information they need to feel confident in their settlement – or to ask informed questions if the numbers don’t seem right.” — Russ Parsons, Vehicle Value Analysis President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a car accident, most drivers assume their insurance company’s settlement offer is calculated fairly and accurately. But many don’t realize how complex – and often opaque – the valuation process can be. Without access to real market sales data or a clear understanding of how insurers determine payouts, policyholders may unknowingly accept thousands less than their vehicle is truly worth. Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA) is changing that dynamic by equipping everyday drivers with transparent, independent valuation tools designed to bring clarity and confidence to the claims process.“Our VVA Valuation Tools help everyday drivers understand whether an insurance settlement truly reflects what their vehicle is worth,” says Russ Parsons, president of Vehicle Value Analysis. “After an accident, most people simply don’t know how their payout was calculated. By providing transparent, real market data, we give consumers the information they need to feel confident in their settlement – or to ask informed questions if the numbers don’t seem right.”VVA’s Valuation Tools also provides greater transparency for policyholders after an accident. The days following a car accident are filled with unfamiliar terms and important financial decisions – such as reviewing the insurance company’s settlement offer for a damaged or totaled vehicle.An uncomfortable truth that most insurers won’t share with their customers: Eight out of 10 vehicle claims are undervalued; insurers commonly offer settlements worth thousands less than the vehicle’s true value. An independent vehicle valuation based on real market data quickly helps policyholders know if they’re receiving a fair settlement offer. “My insurance company offered $18,500,” says Sarah from Fort Worth, TX. “VVA’s Gold Report showed comparable sales at $23,200, so I countered with their data and settled at $22,800 three days later.”When insurers remain reticent, most policyholders are able to invoke the Appraisal Clause in their policies, which allows them to demand an independent appraisal. VVA’s Platinum Report not only provides the data needed to validate the decision to invoke the Right to Appraisal – this fully-certified valuation document includes deductions analysis and audits in a written methodology recognized by adjusters, provided in an attorney-ready format that helps reduce the amount of time drivers will need to pay a lawyer to sift through vehicle valuation data.“The insurer’s first offer was insulting,” reflects Michael from Miami, FL. “The Platinum Report gave me KBB, JD Power AND real sales comps. Using the report, my lawyer and I invoked the Appraisal Clause and settled $5,100 higher without going to arbitration.”“We’re not replacing insurance companies or legal professionals,” Parsons explains. “We’re simply providing accessible information so consumers can make informed decisions during what is often a stressful time.”Accidents are disruptive enough without adding uncertainty about financial recovery. By offering a clearer picture of a vehicle’s true market value, Vehicle Value Analysis helps drivers approach insurance settlements with greater understanding and confidence.Insurance settlements shouldn’t feel like guesswork. By combining certified valuation methodology with real-world market data, Vehicle Value Analysis empowers drivers to better understand their options, advocate for fair compensation and move forward after an accident with greater peace of mind. In a process often defined by confusion and imbalance, informed consumers are better positioned to protect their financial recovery – and that knowledge can make all the difference.###About Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA)Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA) provides an accurate vehicle valuation based on real market sales within minutes, offering transparent documentation that can be utilized in negotiations when selling a vehicle or during the insurance claims process following an accident. VVA specializes in providing valuation solutions for anyone who might need them – vehicle owners interested in knowing the true value of their vehicle, repair shops seeking to help their customers and fleet companies as well as attorneys representing vehicle owners and automotive lienholders, ensuring that every client receives accurate and complete compensation. VVA is an affiliate of Vehicle Value Experts.Email: support@vehiclevalueanalysis.comPhone: 817-898-8358Toll free: 800-869-2974Website: vehiclevalueanalysis.comAbout Vehicle Value ExpertsFounded in 2017, Vehicle Value Experts is an automotive appraisal firm providing analytical, sophisticated, state-of-the-art, comprehensive, accurate, unbiased, and up-to-date data and information that all parties can rely upon as both factual and objective. Serving clients that require vehicle valuations for legal, lender, insurance and personal purposes, Vehicle Value Experts arms customers with the information and confidence needed to make informed decisions and safeguard their financial interests.Email: appraisals@vehiclevalueexperts.comPhone: 817-898-8227Toll free: 844-305-5030Website: vehiclevalueexperts.com

