Cerkl Makes Broadcast Foundations Free for Educational Use

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerkl, a leader in personalized internal communications software, today announced that Broadcast Foundations , its free-forever internal communications platform, is now available at no cost for educational use. The program is designed for universities, colleges, and professional training programs that want to give students hands-on experience with modern internal communications workflows, tools, and measurement.Broadcast is used by thousands of organizations every day to communicate with more than 5.5 million employees. Cerkl’s new educational offering extends that same production-grade platform to faculty and students, enabling coursework and simulations that reflect how internal communication is practiced in real organizations.“Internal communication is one of the most important and least-understood functions inside modern organizations,” said Tarek Kamil, CEO of Cerkl. “We just launched Foundations to remove barriers for organizations. Now we’re extending that same philosophy to education, so students can learn internal communications using the tools they’ll actually encounter in the workplace.”Built for Internal Communicators, Not MarketersBroadcast Foundations gives educators access to internal communications software purpose-built for employee communication, not external marketing. Programs can use Broadcast to teach and simulate:Internal and employee communication strategyAudience segmentation and targeted messagingChange communication and leadership messaging scenariosCommunication planning and publishing workflowsEngagement analysis and communication effectivenessWhat’s Included Free for Educational UseEligible programs receive access to Broadcast Foundations, including:✅ Drag and drop email builder (including 10+ beautifully designed templates)✅ Full email analytics (designed for internal communicators, not marketing)✅ Audience Manager✅ 5,000 internal email sends/month✅ 3 communicator licensesThis is production-grade software, not a demo or limited trial.Launch AnnouncementCerkl recently announced the free-forever Foundations plan as part of its mission to modernize internal communication for SMBs. The original announcement is available here:AvailabilityBroadcast Foundations for educational use is available immediately for qualifying programs globally. Faculty and program leaders can request access and implementation guidance through Cerkl.About CerklCerkl is a leader in personalized employee communications. Cerkl’s Broadcast platform helps internal communication teams plan, personalize, publish, and measure employee communications across channels. Thousands of organizations use Cerkl every day to reach more than 5.5 million employees.Media Contact:Rachel FolzHead of ProductCerklrachel@cerkl.com

