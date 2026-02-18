N-iX Receives SBTi Validation for Science-Based Climate Targets; Reports 80%+ Scope 3 Emissions Reduction Since 2020 N-iX

N-iX's announced that its near-term science-based climate targets've been validated by the SBTi. The validation is detailed in the company’s ESG Report 2025.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-iX, a global software engineering company, with 2,400+ specialists across Europe, the Americas, and APAC, has announced that its near-term science-based climate targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The validation, received in July 2025, is detailed in the company’s newly published ESG Report 2025.

SBTi confirmed that the company’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 reduction plans align with a 1.5°C climate trajectory. The company’s Scope 3 target of 87.1%, exceeds the standard pathway requirements of 37.8% by a significant margin.

N-iX commits to maintaining zero absolute Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions from 2020 through 2029 and reducing Scope 2 emissions by 37.8% by 2029, compared to its 2020 baseline. Since 2020, the company has already reduced Scope 3 emissions by more than 80%, driven by supply chain optimization and reduced business travel.

Specifically, N-iX achieved an 88% reduction in purchased goods and services emissions (Category 1) and a 91% reduction in business travel emissions (Category 6), measured in 2024 against the 2020 baseline.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, N-iX has raised and donated more than $6.9 million through humanitarian, educational, and recovery programs. The company also continues to fund education initiatives through its IT is Charity Fund established in 2018, and contributes to 13 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

N-iX reports annually to CDP and the United Nations Global Compact. In 2025, it achieved a “B” Climate rating from CDP, the highest SME score available.

“Sustainability at N-iX is built into how we operate and how our clients evaluate us as a partner,” said Sviatoslav Kavetskyi, Director of Industry Affairs at N-iX. “The SBTi validation confirms our targets are credible, not aspirational. When your Scope 3 target is 87.1% and the standard asks for 37.8%, that’s a commitment backed by four years of measured results.”

To access the full ESG Report 2025, see the PDF version.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.