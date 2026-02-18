Sunhub and Kowint highlight ongoing partnership with joint presence at Intersolar

Sunhub, a U.S.-based B2B solar marketplace, and Kowint Energy, highlight ongoing partnership through a joint exhibition at Intersolar

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunhub , a U.S.-based B2B solar marketplace , and Kowint Energy, a global provider of lithium battery energy storage solutions, are reinforcing their ongoing partnership through a joint exhibition at Intersolar North America & Energy Storage North America 2026. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting solar installers, EPCs, and developers with reliable, scalable energy storage technologies and streamlined procurement solutions.Kowint Energy specializes in the research, design, and manufacturing of lithium battery energy storage systems, including battery modules, battery management systems (BMS), and energy management systems (EMS) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With internationally recognized certifications such as UL, CE, TUV, and ROHS, and deployments across multiple global markets, Kowint is known for delivering high-performance, safety-focused storage solutions that support energy resilience and sustainability.Sunhub operates as a B2B solar marketplace that connects U.S. solar professionals with trusted manufacturers, competitive pricing, and domestic logistics support. By digitizing procurement and simplifying distribution, Sunhub reduces supply chain complexity and helps solar businesses execute projects faster and more efficiently.Sunhub and Kowint will co-exhibit at Intersolar North America & Energy Storage North America 2026, taking place February 18–20, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center, Booth #3023. Organized by Intersolar, the event is a leading platform for connecting clean energy professionals to technology providers, market insights, and an expanding online marketplace focused on solar and energy storage innovation.Attendees visiting Booth #3023 will be able to learn more about integrated solar and energy storage solutions and engage directly with both teams on real-world applications and project needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.