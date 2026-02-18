Master Skills Australia Announces Launch to Help Tradies Turn Experience into Nationally Recognised Qualifications

About

Master Skills Australia is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO ID 41228) built for tradies. who have spent years on the tools and may already have the skills needed to get qualified — without going back to the classroom. We specialise in Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), helping tradies turn real on-site experience into a nationally recognised qualification. Our process is simple, affordable and designed to give tradies the recognition they've earned. Our mission is to support the career progression of Australia’s construction workforce by transforming practical experience into recognised qualifications through a streamlined RPL process that saves time, reduces barriers and highlights the value of lived industry skill.