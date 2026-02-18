Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Generated Personalized Greeting Videos

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Generated Personalized Greeting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized greeting video sector is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing digital interactions and innovative personalization tools. As technology advances, this market is attracting more attention from businesses and consumers seeking customized video communication solutions that enhance engagement and emotional connection.

Projected Growth and Market Potential of the AI Generated Personalized Greeting Video Market

This market has shown impressive growth, with its size rising from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $2.02 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The strong expansion during the historical period is largely due to the surge in digital communication, early adoption of video personalization tools, the proliferation of social media, influencer marketing strategies, and an increasing demand for consumer engagement. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this rapid pace, reaching $4.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.9%. This future growth will be supported by advances in AI content automation, wider enterprise marketing integration, scalable personalization capabilities, multilingual communication requirements, and growth in the creator economy. Emerging trends include hyper-personalized video content, AI-driven avatar video generation, automated voice and language synthesis, and engagement-focused video messaging.

Understanding AI-Generated Personalized Greeting Videos

AI-generated personalized greeting videos involve using artificial intelligence to create tailored video messages that automatically adapt content, visuals, and audio for individual recipients. This technology analyzes user data and inputs to produce highly customized videos on a large scale without the need for manual editing or production. The result is a more engaging and relevant video experience that strengthens communication by making each message unique and impactful.

E-commerce Growth as a Key Driver for the AI Generated Personalized Greeting Video Market

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of this market is the rapid growth of e-commerce. E-commerce refers to conducting business transactions online, enabling consumers and companies to buy and sell products or services conveniently without visiting physical stores. The ease of comparing products, placing orders, and receiving deliveries anytime and anywhere has accelerated the rise of online shopping. AI-generated personalized greeting videos enhance this experience by providing customized video messages that deepen customer engagement, build trust, foster brand loyalty, and increase the likelihood of purchases. For example, in December 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail e-commerce sales in the United States reached approximately $299.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025, showing a 2.2% increase from the previous quarter. This growth in e-commerce continues to stimulate demand for AI-generated personalized greeting videos.

Regional Overview of the AI Generated Personalized Greeting Video Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for AI-generated personalized greeting videos. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

