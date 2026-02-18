MARKT-PILOT™ Launches MP ONE™, the First Pricing Performance Platform for Industrial Manufacturers

MP ONE is the only platform that unifies market intelligence, pricing decisions, and performance measurement to help teams protect margin and drive profitable growth.

Software unifies market intelligence, pricing decisions, and performance measurement, unlocking the era of growth for aftermarket and spare parts.

MP ONE is the first solution that makes pricing performance an effortless, measurable, governed discipline, not a one-off exercise, and it’s the system manufacturers have been missing. ” — Anurag Garg, Chief Product & Technology Officer, MARKT-PILOT

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKT-PILOT™ today announced MP ONE™, the first Pricing Performance platform built for industrial manufacturers. MP ONE fundamentally changes how machine manufacturers and their aftermarket businesses understand, manage, and continuously improve pricing outcomes.

The End of Static Pricing

Industrial manufacturers have long accepted a painful reality: pricing their parts portfolio, often 50,000 to 1M+ SKUs, means annual spreadsheet exercises, cost-plus guesswork, and hoping competitors haven’t moved. The result is what MARKT-PILOT calls the Static Pricing Gap: the dangerous divergence between fixed price lists and a volatile market that changes daily.

This gap has real consequences. Manufacturers leave margin on the table when they underprice. They lose customer trust when they overprice. And they have no way to know which is happening until it too late.

What’s Pricing Performance?

Pricing Performance is the discipline of continuously turning market intelligence and pricing decisions into measurable financial outcomes. Unlike traditional pricing tools that optimize a single step, setting a list price, running a CPQ workflow, or scraping competitor data, Pricing Performance unifies the entire cycle: intelligence, decision, and outcome, delivering clarity, confidence and impact for industrial manufacturers.

Three Engines, One Continuous System

MP ONE is the only platform that unifies market intelligence, pricing decisions, and performance measurement to help teams protect margin and drive profitable growth. It is a purpose-built platform composed of three integrated engines sharing a common intelligence and governance layer:

The Intelligence Engine brings together fragmented parts data across the business into a single, governed view (master data, classes and segments, ERP/CRM/CPQ context, sales history and order volumes), then enriches it with external market signals (competitor prices, availability, cross-references). The result is a continuously updated, SKU-level understanding of how the market and your business are behaving right now, creating the launchpad for price performance management; not a backward-looking snapshot from six months ago.

The Decision Engine is where pricing gets done. Teams design strategies, set policies, and generate governed price lists—whether using cost-plus, market-based, or value-based models. Every pricing action is traceable, auditable, and explainable, giving customers full confidence in their pricing process.

The Performance Engine measures the financial and operational impact of every pricing decision so customers know how their decisions changed business outcomes. It provides clear learnings so strategies can be refined and profitability can accelerate. “Pricing in the machinery industry has entered a new reality. Volatility is structural; planning cycles lag behind the market, and buyers expect B2C-level transparency,” says Anurag Garg, Chief Product & Technology Officer at MARKT-PILOT. “MP ONE is the first solution that makes pricing performance an effortless, measurable, governed discipline, not a one-off exercise, and it’s the system manufacturers have been missing.”

Why Now: Volatility Has Changed the Rules

The launch comes at a moment when pricing volatility has shifted from cyclical to structural. Tariffs, supply chain disruption, cost instability, and increasingly informed buyers now research prices with B2C-level transparency which have made annual pricing cycles obsolete. “With MP ONE, manufacturers gain the confidence to change prices when they should, and performance control when they cannot”, said Steve Fauth, Chief Revenue Officer. “That’s the shift: from pricing as an administrative task to pricing as a competitive weapon.”

Trusted by Leading Manufacturers Worldwide

More than 200 industrial manufacturers already rely on MARKT-PILOT’s market intelligence capabilities. MP ONE extends this foundation with decision and performance layers that customers have been requesting since the company’s founding.

Availability

MP ONE is available now for industrial machine manufacturers globally. The platform is offered in three configurations allowing manufacturers to start where they are and scale as their Pricing Performance maturity grows.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.markt-pilot.com/mp-one.

KIOTI transforms #AftermarketPricing with AI: The future of smart pricing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.