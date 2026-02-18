TeamShotsPro Launches AI Platform for On-Brand Team Headshots in 60 Seconds

TeamShotsPro transforms two casual selfies into studio-quality professional headshots with different outfits and backgrounds — all generated by AI in under 60 seconds. Two casual selfies, one professional headshot. TeamShotsPro's AI delivers studio-quality results in under 60 seconds.

New AI platform eliminates the scheduling nightmare of team photography, delivering consistent, on-brand professional headshots from a single selfie upload.

A 40-person company can spend weeks aligning calendars for one photo session. With TeamShotsPro, new hires get professional headshots on day one.” — Matthieu van Haperen, Founder & CEO

REINACH, SWITZERLAND, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeamShotsPro , a new AI-powered headshot platform built specifically for teams and organizations, officially launches today. The platform generates studio-quality professional headshots in 60 seconds from a single selfie upload, eliminating the scheduling logistics and high costs of traditional team photography.Growing companies face a persistent problem: getting consistent, professional headshots across their entire team. Traditional photography requires coordinating schedules, booking photographers in every office location, and spending $200 to $500 per person. For distributed and remote-first teams, the challenge is even greater. New hires wait weeks for their photo, team pages show mismatched images, and the brand suffers.TeamShotsPro was built to solve this. Team members upload a selfie from anywhere in the world and receive multiple professional headshot variations within 60 seconds. Administrators set the brand style once — choosing background, lighting, and aesthetic — and every team member automatically receives headshots that match. The result is a visually consistent team presence across LinkedIn profiles, company websites, marketing materials, and email signatures."We built TeamShotsPro because we saw how much time and money companies waste trying to coordinate team headshots," said Matthieu van Haperen, Founder and CEO of TeamShotsPro. "A 40-person company can spend weeks just trying to align calendars for a single photo session. With TeamShotsPro, new hires can have professional headshots ready on their first day, and every photo matches the company brand."The platform addresses two core pain points that companies consistently report. First, the scheduling nightmare: coordinating photographers across time zones and offices creates bottlenecks that delay onboarding and leave team pages incomplete. Second, brand consistency: when different photographers shoot team members at different times, the resulting images never quite match in background, lighting, or style. TeamShotsPro solves both by centralizing brand controls and decentralizing the photo capture process.Key features of TeamShotsPro include:- Admin-level brand controls that lock in background, lighting, and style across the entire organization- Batch processing for teams of 10 to 500-plus employees- Volume-based pricing starting at $10.49 per person for large teams- Support for special requests including custom backgrounds, branded elements, and specialized image types- Multi-format output optimized for LinkedIn, websites, and marketing materialsA recent survey of 500 hiring professionals found that 62 percent could not distinguish AI-generated headshots from traditional photography, confirming that AI headshot quality has reached professional standards. LinkedIn data shows that profiles with professional headshots receive 21 times more views, making consistent team imagery a measurable business advantage.TeamShotsPro pricing is volume-based, starting at $29.99 per person for small teams and decreasing to $10.49 per person for organizations with 200 or more employees. This represents savings of 85 to 95 percent compared to traditional photography sessions.The platform also accommodates special requests — companies can request custom backgrounds, unique branding elements, or specialized image types to match specific campaign needs or brand guidelines.TeamShotsPro serves companies across industries including technology, consulting, healthcare, finance, and real estate. The platform is available now for teams of all sizes.For more information, visit https://www.teamshotspro.com or contact matthieu@teamshotspro.com.

We Can't Make Team Headshots Any Easier | TeamShotsPro

