Reach group chapel concerned over proposed printing site closures

The NUJ’s Reach group chapel has issued a statement expressing shock and concern around Reach plc’s plan to close two of its three newspaper printing sites in the UK.

On 10 February, the company announced the proposed closure of its printing sites in Saltire (Scotland) and Watford (Hertfordshire), as part of a 'cost-saving drive', with operations either moving to its remaining site in Oldham or being outsourced.

The NUJ Reach group chapel said:

“The NUJ Reach group chapel expresses its shock at the changes to print operations proposed by the company - and extends its solidarity to colleagues in Watford and Saltire who are affected by the planned closures of both sites. This continues a pattern of diminishing the historic value of print to the business and the fine work produced in print over many years. “The impact on colleagues who have been integral in producing newspapers - the product still at the heart of Reach's business and its reputation - is concerning for our members. The group chapel urges the company to reflect on how operations at Watford, Oldham and Saltire have been intrinsic to producing historic front and back pages - and everything in between – for generations.”

