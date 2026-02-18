Brewer's Spent Grain Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Brewer's Spent Grain Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brewer's spent grain market has attracted considerable attention recently, driven by increasing interest in sustainability and resource optimization within the brewing industry. As brewing activities expand worldwide, the byproduct of these processes—brewer's spent grain—is gaining importance across various sectors, including animal feed and food ingredients. This overview explores the market’s current size, growth factors, major players, and regional trends shaping its future.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Brewer's Spent Grain Market

The brewer's spent grain market has experienced swift expansion in recent years. Market value is projected to increase from $1.84 billion in 2025 to $2.03 billion in 2026, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This upward trend during the historical period has largely been driven by the global growth of brewing operations, greater availability of spent grain byproducts, expanded use of BSG in animal feed, advancements in grain drying technologies, and a heightened focus on reducing food waste.

Download a free sample of the brewer's spent grain market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20520&type=smp

Looking ahead, the brewer's spent grain market is expected to maintain strong momentum. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $2.95 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. The anticipated growth is supported by increasing demand for sustainable food ingredients, wider adoption of upcycled food products, growth in plant-based nutrition, rising investments in circular food solutions, and innovations in fiber-rich food formulations. Key trends during this period include greater incorporation of BSG into human food, increased use of BSG-derived functional ingredients, integration within circular brewing systems, expansion of high-fiber nutrition products, and improved processing techniques that enhance shelf life.

Understanding Brewer's Spent Grain and Its Applications

Brewer's spent grain (BSG) is the fibrous, nutrient-dense material left after malted grains have been processed to extract sugars for brewing. Traditionally used as a high-fiber animal feed, BSG also finds applications in human foods, where it serves as a valuable ingredient to increase dietary fiber intake and promote nutritional benefits.

View the full brewer's spent grain market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brewers-spent-grain-global-market-report

Factors Propelling Growth in the Brewer's Spent Grain Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding brewer's spent grain market is the rising consumption of beer globally. Beer, produced by fermenting sugars derived from grains such as barley, wheat, or corn, is gaining popularity due to cultural, social, and economic factors as well as evolving consumer preferences. As beer production rises, so does the volume of spent grain generated as a byproduct, which is increasingly repurposed for uses such as animal feed, biofuel production, and food ingredients, supporting waste reduction and value addition within the brewing industry.

For example, in December 2024, Kirin Holdings Company, a beverage firm based in Japan, reported that global beer consumption in 2023 increased by approximately 200,000 kiloliters (0.1%) compared to the previous year, reaching about 187.9 million kiloliters. China continued to hold its position as the world's largest beer-consuming country for the 21st year in a row. This steady rise in beer consumption directly supports growth in the brewer's spent grain market.

Regional Overview of the Brewer's Spent Grain Market

In 2025, Europe stood out as the largest regional market for brewer's spent grain. The broader analysis includes other significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, highlighting diverse market dynamics across these geographies.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Brewer's Spent Grain Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Specialty Yeast Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-yeast-global-market-report

Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-yeast-global-market-report

Bioethanol Yeast Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioethanol-yeast-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.