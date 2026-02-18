The Functionary Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026

The Functionary named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category.

Recognition reflects shifting economics and AI-driven transformation inside the MSP market

We operate inside our MSP partners’ systems as an extension of their teams. That structure protects performance as they scale.” — Sam Darwish

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functionary announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026. The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider supporting customer service operations, IT help desks, software development, and artificial intelligence (AI) automation inside MSP and technology service delivery environments.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list recognizes leading managed service providers in North America. The Pioneer 250 category highlights MSPs focused on serving small and midsize businesses with innovative and reliable service models.

The Functionary was recognized for enhancing managed service delivery through embedded, white-label operational models that integrate directly into MSP environments. The company provides:

• Tier 1 and Tier 2 help desk support within client ITSM systems

• NOC and operational back-end reinforcement

• Multilingual global coverage

• AI-assisted workflow optimization and quality oversight

• Flexible capacity models that protect SLA performance and margin

“Our MSP partners are managing multiple customized client environments under strict SLAs,” said Sam Darwish, Founder and CEO of The Functionary. “They need stability in their support models, predictable coverage across languages and time zones, and AI adoption without operational disruption. We operate inside their systems, under their governance, as an extension of their teams. That structure protects performance as they grow.”

Operating as a channel-aligned infrastructure partner, The Functionary integrates into MSP governance frameworks with dedicated teams and clearly defined operational boundaries. This model enables partners to scale SMB and midmarket portfolios while maintaining service consistency, confidentiality, and cost discipline.

For MSP leaders navigating AI rollout and capacity pressure in 2026, The Functionary recently published an analysis following Microsoft Ignite 2025 outlining key operational considerations: AI Adoption for MSPs: What Service Delivery Leaders Need to Know After Ignite 2025

About the Functionary

The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider supporting customer service operations, software engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI) automation for clients worldwide. The company delivers customized services across more than 19 countries through nine delivery hubs, employs almost 2,000 people globally, and maintains 97% SLA delivery and 98% client retention. Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year and named a 2025 Bronze Stevie Award winner for Fastest Growing Company, The Functionary partners with organizations including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, SimplePractice, Sony, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.