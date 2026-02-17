Final Defendant in Robbery Crew Pleads Guilty to Robbing Two Convenience Stores with Firearms

Tampa, FL - Jermaine Dawes (33, Tampa) has pleaded guilty to two robberies, conspiracy to commit those robberies, and brandishing a firearm during both robberies. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the robbery offenses and a minimum sentence of 7 years, up to life imprisonment, consecutive to any other sentence imposed for the firearm offenses. His sentencing date has not yet been set. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

