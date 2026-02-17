Royal Inn Owner Sentenced

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The owner of a motel known for serving as a hub for prostitution and drug activities has been sentenced in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. Varsha Patel, 57, of Chino Hills, California, was sentenced on Feb. 4, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to five years of probation, forfeiture of the Royal Inn motel, forfeiture of $744,000, and a $5,000 fine. Patel previously pleaded guilty to Using a Facility of Interstate Commerce in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises.

