Modernizing the SUNY Downstate Hospital

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the next major phase of the $1.1 billion investment to modernize facilities at the State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University (SUNY Downstate) Hospital can move forward with the approval of a construction contract for the demolition of a condemned, out-of-service parking garage. The contract will allow for the clearing and readying of the site for the future hospital annex, which will include a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center to expand services in cardiology and oncology, following demolition of the garage.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to high-quality medical care,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the demolition of this out-of-service garage, the new hospital annex will be able to be built and real progress will be made in providing higher quality services and support for the Brooklyn community. This is an essential step forward in the modernization of SUNY Downstate’s hospital, and I am thrilled that we are moving full speed ahead.”

This demolition contract approval follows the December 2025 announcement marking the beginning of the design phases for the two major projects to modernize facilities at SUNY Downstate’s Hospital. The $1.1 billion investment will repair and upgrade infrastructure, modernize inpatient rooms, and expand the emergency department in addition to constructing the new hospital annex to be located on the current condemned garage site.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY Downstate is a vital health care and academic institution for the Brooklyn community. We thank Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for investing in SUNY Downstate, and the community input that has contributed to moving this project forward, so New Yorkers throughout Brooklyn can continue to access the high-quality medical care they deserve.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thanks to strong support and investment by Governor Hochul and the State Legislature, and following extensive community engagement, SUNY Downstate is moving forward so it can continue serving the Brooklyn community for generations to come. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued investment in SUNY, and our hospitals.”

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University President Dr. Wayne J. Riley said, “Today’s announcement moves us from planning to action. The removal of the existing structure, which has reached the end of its useful life, clears the way for construction of a modern hospital annex that will expand ambulatory surgery, strengthen cardiology and oncology services, and modernize care delivery in Central Brooklyn. This investment reflects a clear commitment to building a stronger Downstate that delivers the high-quality care our patients and community expect and deserve.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said,

“Governor Hochul’s commitment to investing in New York hospitals is helping build healthier communities in every corner of our state. Every New Yorker deserves access to high-quality care. This modernization and expansion of SUNY Downstate will ensure the facility can provide meaningful, high-quality services in the Brooklyn community for generations to come.”

Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) President Mary E. Sullivan said, “SUNY Downstate’s workers have long been the backbone of health care in Central Brooklyn, often delivering exceptional care in aging facilities. Moving forward with this project is critical not only for patients, but for the dedicated staff who need safe, modern, fully supported workplaces. CSEA is committed to ensuring this investment translates into real improvements for workers and the community alike.”

Public Employees Federation (PEF) President Wayne Spence said, “For more than a year, PEF worked alongside Brooklyn clergy and fellow unions to secure a commitment to the future of SUNY Downstate and the professionals who serve there. We are encouraged to see real progress and thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for moving forward with critical infrastructure upgrades that will allow PEF members to continue delivering world-class healthcare to the Central Brooklyn community.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “SUNY Downstate has been a cornerstone of healthcare for Central Brooklyn for decades, and this transformative investment highlights the hospital’s importance for our community’s health and wellbeing. I commend Governor Hochul for moving forward with this construction contract and for her commitment to implementing the community-driven recommendations of the Downstate Community Advisory Board. As we break ground on this new chapter, we are ensuring that Central Brooklyn residents have access to the quality healthcare they deserve, delivered in facilities that reflect the dignity of our community.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “This is exciting news for Central Brooklyn. The contract approval and the beginning of the demolition of the garage in order to build a new hospital annex are significant signs of progress. I look forward to sharing the news with the constituents of my district who rely on this essential hospital. It has been a worthy battle to get this far, but I can almost see the finish line — thanks to advocates, community leaders, SUNY leadership, lawmakers, union leaders and members of the medical and faith communities. And I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership on this project. Together we can deliver on the promise of a modern emergency department, infrastructure upgrades, and a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center specializing in cardiology and oncology. This is a victory for communities of color in Central Brooklyn, who no doubt agree that the quality of care should not be determined by one’s zip code.”

Assemblymember Brian A. Cunningham said, “Out with the old and in with the new. I am very excited to hear that SUNY Downstate will move forward with the demolition of the condemned parking garage to make way for the new state-of-the-art hospital annex. This new annex will create well-paying jobs for members of our community and will be a strong next step in the renovation of SUNY Downstate. I remain committed to working with community members, stakeholders, and senior leadership to ensure that the renovation of SUNY Downstate provides our community with the best medical facilities possible.”

Russo Development Enterprises, Inc., is a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise and was selected through a competitive procurement to lead the demolition of the condemned parking garage to allow for the future construction of SUNY Downstate’s new hospital annex. SUNY is committed to maximizing participation by local contractors, including Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises. The project will be constructed with a project labor agreement in place.

The Downstate Community Advisory Board (DCAB) advanced recommendations of a more than $1 billion reinvestment into SUNY Downstate’s hospital, which was announced by Governor Hochul in June 2025. Governor Hochul and the State Legislature approved $750 million in capital funding for SUNY Downstate’s hospital in the FY 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 Enacted State Budgets, and SUNY will dedicate its anticipated $50 million annual capital allocations for SUNY Downstate’s hospital over the project's duration, bringing the total investment to more than $1 billion.

The investment reflects two concurrent projects. The first project will conduct prioritized renovations to modernize the existing hospital and convert all double occupancy rooms to private rooms with showers, expand the emergency department, and rehabilitate mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure issues. The second project will construct a new hospital annex, including a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center specializing in cardiology and oncology.

Updates on the projects will be publicly available at astrongerdownstate.org as implementation progresses.

