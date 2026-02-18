Honoring Lunar New Year

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation in honor of Lunar New Year 2026 and in celebration of the Year of the Fire Horse. Governor Hochul further directed 15 state landmarks to be illuminated red this evening in observance of the holiday.

“As we enter this Lunar New Year, let us embrace the energy of the Fire Horse, move boldly, and build together,” Governor Hochul said. “Wishing a Happy New Year to the nearly two million people of Asian descent that call our state home. May the Year of the Fire Horse bring health, happiness, prosperity, and opportunity to you and your families.”

These 15 landmarks will be illuminated red in honor of Lunar New Year:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Last year, Governor Hochul signed legislation to assess Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history in social studies curricula in New York and establish an advisory committee on the future of AANHPI content in schools. During her tenure, Governor Hochul also declared Lunar New Year a public school holiday across New York State requiring all public schools to close for the holiday.