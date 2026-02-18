TheBlueye Launches AI Lottery Data Modelling Platform for Global Historical Draw Analysis

Lottery Wheel

TheBlueye introduces a new computational framework to help users visualize mathematical patterns in historical lottery draw data, beyond traditional methods.

BECKENHAM, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheBlueye , an independent software-as-a-service (SaaS) analytics provider, today announced the launch of its AI Lottery data modelling platform designed to analyze publicly available historical lottery draw data. The platform was developed to support structured statistical review of number archives through Statistical Visualization Tools , helping users examine long-term distribution patterns across multiple international lotteries.TheBlueye’s platform applies computational analysis methods to historical results data sets and presents the outputs as interactive charts, tables, and trend views. The company stated that the objective of the release is to improve accessibility of historical draw archives for educational and research-oriented analysis, particularly for users who want to explore data beyond informal number-selection habits.The platform’s core capabilities focus on AI Lottery data modelling as a way to structure large data sets for exploration. Rather than presenting raw result lists alone, TheBlueye organizes historical results into summary indicators and visual modules to support observation of recurring structures over time.“Our latest release focuses on algorithmic transparency and usability so historical draw archives can be explored in a consistent analytical framework,” said Tamer Ulay, Team Leader of Developers at TheBlueye. “The platform is designed to turn large volumes of historical results into interpretable models and visuals that can be reviewed systematically.”The release includes several Statistical Visualization Tools intended to support different types of analysis:- Block Distribution Views – visualizing how results have historically spread across defined low-to-high number ranges.- Odd/Even Structure Tracking – presenting historical balance ratios across draws over time.- Combination Frequency Panels – summarizing how number groupings (such as pairs and triplets) have appeared historically within the archived data set.- Timeline Charts – displaying historical shifts in distributions and related indicators over selected periods.Sue Coates, Marketing Director at TheBlueye, said the company is positioning the platform as an educational analytics resource. “TheBlueye is focused on creating structured access to historical numerical archives through statistical visualization,” Coates said. “The goal is to provide tools that help users explore data patterns in a research-oriented way.”John Philips, Senior Developer at TheBlueye, added that performance was a primary design requirement due to the size of international archives. “The system was built for speed so that large historical result sets can be processed and presented in interactive dashboards,” Philips said. “This enables faster exploration of archived trends and combination frequencies at scale.”TheBlueye stated that the platform does not facilitate lottery ticket sales and does not operate or promote any gambling service. The company further noted that the platform does not claim to predict outcomes or guarantee results and is intended for analytical review of publicly available historical data only.About TheBlueyeTheBlueye is a London-based SaaS analytics platform specializing in AI Lottery data modelling and Statistical Visualization Tools for historical lottery results. The company develops computational dashboards that enable structured review of publicly available draw archives for educational and research purposes. TheBlueye is not affiliated with any official lottery organization and does not sell tickets or accept wagers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.