Garth Coates Solicitors Advises International Student Families to Check UK Dependant Visa Rules

The London immigration law firm says many international students can no longer bring partners or children to the UK unless they fall within narrow exceptions.

For many families, the Student visa decision is not only about the university. It is about whether the family can lawfully relocate together under the current rules.” — Garth Coates, Principal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garth Coates Solicitors has published a new immigration update advising international students and their families to check the UK’s Student dependant visa rules carefully before choosing a course, paying tuition deposits, or making relocation plans. The article , titled “UK Government plans new restrictions on student dependants – what it means for international families,” explains that the main restriction on Student dependants is already in force. Since 1 January 2024, most international students have no longer been able to bring family members to the UK under the Student route unless they fall within a narrow exception. The UK Home Office, the government department responsible for immigration, visas and border policy, confirmed that the restriction applies to most international students except those on postgraduate research courses and those with government-funded scholarships.Under the current Student visa rules, a partner or child may be eligible to apply as a dependant only where the main student is either a government-sponsored student starting a course lasting longer than six months, or a full-time student on a postgraduate course lasting at least nine months. However, where the postgraduate course starts on or after 1 January 2024, it must be a PhD, other doctorate, or research-based higher degree.Garth Coates Solicitors says this distinction is critical because many applicants still assume that any postgraduate course will allow dependants. In reality, many taught master’s courses no longer allow students to bring partners or children under the Student route.“International students should not rely on old assumptions about bringing family members to the UK,” said Garth Coates Solicitors. “The course type, start date, funding position and family circumstances must all be checked before financial commitments are made. For many families, the visa position may affect whether the UK remains the right study destination.”The firm’s article notes that the change has already had a substantial effect. Home Office statistics for the year ending December 2025 recorded 426,471 sponsored study visa grants, including 406,824 main applicants and 19,647 dependants. The number of sponsored study visas granted to dependants was 87% lower than the peak in the year ending June 2023, before the policy changes were introduced.For families, the issue is not simply legal but practical. Where a spouse, partner or child cannot qualify as a dependant, the student may need to study in the UK alone, delay the course, consider a different qualification, or explore whether a future work or family visa route may be available. Garth Coates Solicitors warns that discovering the dependant restriction only after paying a deposit or making relocation plans can have serious emotional and financial consequences.The article also highlights cost considerations. GOV.UK currently lists the Student visa application fee as £558, and this applies to both main applicants and dependants. Dependants must also meet financial requirements and normally pay the Immigration Health Surcharge, meaning family applications can become expensive quickly.Garth Coates Solicitors advises students to check whether the course is genuinely research-based, confirm whether dependants qualify under the current Immigration Rules, and consider the long-term plan after study. Some families may later consider a work route such as Skilled Worker, while others may need to review family visa options depending on their circumstances.The full Garth Coates Solicitors article is available here:About Garth Coates SolicitorsGarth Coates Solicitors is a London-based immigration law firm advising individuals, families, students, workers, entrepreneurs and businesses on UK immigration matters. The firm assists with Student visas, dependant applications, family visas, Skilled Worker visas, sponsor licence applications, settlement, appeals and complex immigration issues.

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