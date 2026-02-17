Submit Release
Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Ramadan

CANADA, February 17 - “At sundown tonight, Muslims in Canada and around the world will begin observing the holy month of Ramadan. 

In the weeks ahead, families and friends will gather in homes and mosques for prayer and reflection. After fasting from dawn to sunset, they will break their fast with iftar – the traditional evening meal. For those observing Ramadan, this is a time of reflection, gratitude, and celebration.

As this sacred period begins, far too many Muslims in Canada are continuing to face troubling acts of Islamophobia. Combatting hate is a top priority for this government, and Islamophobia has no place in our country. 

At the heart of what it means to be Canadian is the fundamental value that everyone has the right to freedom, security, and the ability to thrive in our society. Together, we can build a country where all Muslims can live safely and proudly, without intimidation or fear.

I wish everyone observing Ramadan a blessed and peaceful month.

Ramadan Mubarak.”

Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Ramadan

