Prime Minister Carney announces new Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations

CANADA, April 21 - Canada’s new government is forging a new economic and security relationship with the United States. Prime Minister Carney has secured the best deal of any major U.S. trading partner – 85% of our trade with the United States remains tariff-free, the lowest average tariff rate in the world. As Canada approaches the Joint Review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), our aim is to preserve that unique Canadian advantage and to build on it.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced the creation of the new Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations. The committee will serve as a forum for expertise and strategy on all aspects of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship.

The Advisory Committee will include leaders from major sectors of the Canadian economy, representing extensive experience in business, investment, trade, and labour. It will be chaired by the President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, Dominic LeBlanc.

The Prime Minister is pleased to announce the following members:

Jean Simard

Candace Laing

Darryl White

Lisa Raitt

Tracy Robinson

Flavio Volpe

Ron Bedard

Ken Seitz

Dennis Darby

Lana Payne

François Poirier

Émile Cordeau

Luc Thériault

Magali Picard

Jonathan Price

Susan Yurkovich

Michael Harvey

Tabatha Bull

Cameron Bailey

Valérie Beaudoin

Erin O’Toole

Jean Charest

P.J. Akeeagok

Ralph Goodale

The Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting on April 27, 2026.

Prime Minister Carney thanks the members of the former Council on Canada-U.S. Relations for their service during a consequential period in the bilateral relationship.

Canada’s trading relationship with the U.S. is a critical contributor to a competitive North American continental economy, supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border. The new Advisory Committee strengthens our engagement with Canadian business and labour leaders, and ensures Canada is well positioned to advance its interests.

Quotes

“Canada is approaching its economic relationship with the United States with focus, discipline, and unity. This new Advisory Committee ensures that government is drawing on the best advice and the broadest perspectives to advance Canada’s economic interests. Our goal is a strong economic partnership with the United States that creates greater certainty, security, and prosperity for all.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Canada is strongest when governments, workers, businesses, and industry leaders pull in the same direction. This Advisory Committee will help us stay closely connected to the perspectives of key sectors, support effective outreach, and strengthen Canada’s position as we establish a new economic and security relationship with the United States.” The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

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