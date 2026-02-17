Flashback Heart Attack to Perform on 'This Cruise Is Important' with Adam Devine and the Workaholics Crew

80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack Best Live Entertainment

Southern California’s high-energy 80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack will perform aboard the comedy-themed vacation event This Cruise Is Important

Loved having this band play my 60th Birthday party. True professionals” — Eddie Vedder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California’s high-energy 80s tribute act Flashback Heart Attack will perform aboard the comedy-themed vacation event This Cruise Is Important, headlined by Adam DeVine and the Workaholics cast, taking place at sea later this year. The band will deliver multiple live performances for cruise guests, bringing their signature nostalgic show to fans joining the multi-day entertainment experience.

Flashback Heart Attack is hired by the elite of the elite GRAMMY and OSCAR Winners and known for packed dance floors and an immersive retro stage production, Flashback Heart Attack has built a reputation as one of the premier throwback live acts in the region. Their performances combine musicianship, humor, audience interaction, and era-authentic visuals — creating an atmosphere that feels less like a cover show and more like stepping inside an 80s arena concert.

Flashback Heart Attack plays events for Live Nation, Fortune 500, Charity, Headliner for State Fairs, House of Blues, Disneyland and others.

Hired by Ariana Grande, Green Day, Pearl Jam, KISS and Alice Cooper to name a few.

The cruise gathers fans of comedy, music, and pop-culture nostalgia for a one-of-a-kind getaway featuring live shows, themed events, and appearances from the Workaholics crew. Flashback Heart Attack joins the entertainment lineup to provide a full-throttle concert experience celebrating the biggest hits of the 1980s.

“Getting to bring our show to a floating festival with this level of comedy and energy is huge for us,” said the band in a joint statement. “We grew up loving this era of entertainment — music that didn’t take itself too seriously but meant everything at the same time. This crowd gets it.”

For press inquiries, interviews, or media credentials, please contact:

Flashback Heart Attack Media Relations

http://flashbackheartattack.com

https://eightiescoverband.com

Email: 80sCovers@gmail.com

Ultimate 80s Tribute Flashback Heart Attack

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.