Nova Taurus Launches Race Link Live for Unified Off-Road Race Coverage

Nova Taurus

New platform delivers live GPS tracking, in-car video, real-time timing, and telemetry for desert racing fans, teams, and series organizers.

We built Race Link Live because off-road race coverage has historically been fragmented. Our goal is to deliver one operating picture for everyone following the race.” — Mitch Jones, Founder, Nova Taurus and Race Link Live

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Taurus, a Texas-based motorsports technology company, today announced the launch of Race Link Live , a live streaming and real-time timing platform purpose-built for off-road racing events. Race Link Live is the first unified platform to combine live GPS vehicle tracking, in-car HD video streams, real-time timing and scoring, telemetry overlays, and pit crew dashboards into a single operating environment for desert racing fans, race teams, and series producers.The platform was developed and field-tested through Nova Taurus’ own trophy truck racing program, where hardware and software operate under the extreme conditions of desert and mountain race courses. Race Link Live’s infrastructure is built on a Starlink-native satellite architecture designed for the remote terrain and intermittent connectivity that define off-road motorsports, including SCORE International desert racing, Baja racing, and other off-road racing series that operate far from traditional broadcast infrastructure.For fans, the platform provides live multi-vehicle tracking on interactive course maps, per-vehicle HD video feeds, real-time leaderboards, and head-to-head comparison tools with timing gaps and telemetry context. For race teams, it supports controlled data sharing, sponsor overlay placement on approved video streams, and tools to report audience visibility to partners.For pit crews, Race Link Live provides dashboard views of live vehicle telemetry, location, and timing status to support in-race communication and decision-making. For series producers and event organizers, the producer console supports feed management, alerts, and event-level broadcast workflows from one control layer.To support long, remote racecourses, the platform includes edge computing hardware designed for unattended operation in high heat, dust, and sustained vibration. The system buffers data locally and synchronizes automatically as connectivity returns, maintaining coverage continuity across variable network zones where cellular infrastructure is limited or unavailable.“We built Race Link Live because off-road race coverage has historically been fragmented. Fans were forced to jump between separate timing pages, social clips, and unofficial updates to follow one event. Our goal is to deliver one operating picture for everyone following the race,” said Mitch Jones, founder of Nova Taurus and Race Link Live. “We operate a trophy truck program specifically so we can develop and test this technology at race speed in real terrain before we offer it to the rest of the sport.”Nova Taurus reports that Race Link Live has been tested across more than 800 miles of live racecourse through its trophy truck program, with 99.2 percent observed platform availability across field-tested events. The system fuses four data layers, including GPS positioning, live video, vehicle telemetry, and timing, into one operating view.“Off-road racing is one of the most demanding environments for live technology. If the system works at race speed in the desert, it works,” Jones said. “That is the standard we hold ourselves to with every event we cover.”Race Link Live is currently available to series organizers, race teams, and sponsors seeking live off-road racing coverage, trophy truck live timing, and desert racing streaming capabilities. The platform offers event-based and season-based packages, with pricing based on scope, number of vehicles, and production requirements. API access is available for authorized third-party integrations.For more information, visit racelinklive.com or novataurus.com About Nova TaurusNova Taurus is a Texas-based motorsports technology company founded by Mitch Jones and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company operates a trophy truck racing program as its primary field development and testing environment and builds technology for live off-road race coverage, real-time telemetry, and audience engagement. Nova Taurus built and operates Race Link Live as its flagship product. More information is available at novataurus.com.About Race Link LiveRace Link Live is an off-road racing live stream and timing platform that unifies GPS tracking, in-car HD video, telemetry, scoring, and pit crew dashboards into a single real-time experience for fans, teams, and series producers. Designed for Starlink-native satellite connectivity and remote terrain operations, Race Link Live provides comprehensive live coverage for desert racing, Baja racing, and off-road motorsports events. More information is available at racelinklive.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.