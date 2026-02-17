Honoring Former Representative Richard L. Ottinger

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, February 18 to honor the life and public service of Former Representative Richard L. Ottinger, who passed away on Monday, February 16 at the age of 97.

“Representative Ottinger was a prolific public servant who believed in making New York a better state for all,” Governor Hochul said. “A prominent environmental advocate throughout his time in Congress and into retirement, Representative Ottinger led by example, fighting for a more sustainable and environmentally sound New York. I send my deepest condolences to the Ottinger family and all his loved ones.”

A leading environmental advocate, Representative Ottinger served in Congress for 16 years, representing a majority of Westchester County. First elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1965, Representative Ottinger served three full terms followed by a second decade of service beginning in 1975. Over the course of his life in public service, Representative Ottinger championed efforts to clean up the Hudson River, curb pollution, and preserve New York’s vital natural resources.