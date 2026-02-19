Bit by Bit Celebrates Recognition on CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List

We are honored to once again be recognized by CRN as one of North America’s leading managed service providers” — Bruce Steinfeld

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bit by Bit Computer Consultants, a leading provider of customized managed IT services, announced today that it has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”Bit by Bit has been delivering innovative, customized, managed IT solutions since 1987, helping organizations solve complex technology challenges while improving operational efficiency and resilience. With a focus on strategic IT alignment, proactive support, cybersecurity, and business continuity, Bit by Bit enables clients to maximize productivity and confidently navigate an evolving technology landscape. Their continued investment in service excellence, client experience, and forward-looking IT strategies contributed to their recognition on this year’s MSP 500 list.“We are honored to once again be recognized by CRN as one of North America’s leading managed service providers,” said Bruce Steinfeld, CEO and Founder of Bit by Bit. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to delivering strategic, secure, and scalable IT solutions. Our mission is to empower our clients with technology that drives growth, strengthens resilience, and supports long-term success.”The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500 About Bit by BitFounded in 1987, Bit by Bit is a leading provider of customized managed IT services, delivering innovative solutions that address critical business challenges and enhance efficiency. With nearly four decades of experience, our team of experts provides 24x7 proactive support, cybersecurity services, business continuity and disaster recovery solutions, cloud services, and strategic IT consulting. Headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Dallas and Boston, Bit by Bit supports organizations across multiple industries including non-profit, legal, architecture, engineering, design, and financial services. For more information, visit bitxbit.com Bit by Bit Contact: info@bitxbit.comAbout The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Companykdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

