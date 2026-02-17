Berkeley Humane Alumnus 'Noochie' Earns National Recognition for Film Performance

Noochie photographed at Berkeley Humane before later receiving national recognition for his film performance. Berkeley Humane Logo

Berkeley Humane alumnus Noochie gains national recognition after being named by W Magazine among the year’s best animal performances in film.

This film carries such an important message, and Berkeley Humane is humbled to be connected to its success in even a small way” — Jeffrey Zerwekh

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkeley Humane is thrilled to celebrate one of its very own alumni, Noochie, who has been recognized by W Magazine as delivering one of the best film pet performances of the year.Before his rise to cinematic fame, Noochie was already a success story.He arrived at Berkeley Humane from California’s Central Valley, a region facing significant animal overpopulation, limited adopter demand, and restricted access to veterinary care. Noochie and his five siblings were transported to Berkeley Humane as part of the organization’s ongoing lifesaving efforts to support overcrowded shelters and vulnerable animals across the state and Hawaii.After receiving the medical care and support they needed, all six young kittens were adopted into loving homes within approximately one week, beating the odds and setting Noochie on the path to his current stardom.Now, Noochie has captured national attention following a recent feature in W Magazine, which named him among the year’s best animal performances in film. The article highlights that Noochie was adopted from Berkeley Humane by an actor appearing in the film Sorry, Baby, where he delivers his standout performance.“This film carries such an important message, and Berkeley Humane is humbled to be connected to its success in even a small way,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane. “We are deeply grateful to Cody Reiss and to all the adopters who choose to save the lives of shelter pets and make our rescue efforts possible.”Noochie’s journey, from an overcrowded region in need of resources to the big screen, exemplifies the life-changing impact of adoption and collaborative rescue efforts. His story serves as a reminder that every shelter animal has extraordinary potential when given a chance.Berkeley Humane remains committed to transporting animals from high-need areas, providing comprehensive medical and behavioral care, and finding loving homes for every adoptable pet.For more information about Berkeley Humane’s adoption and lifesaving programs, visit www.berkeleyhumane.org ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE:Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment, and lots of love. Learn more at https://berkeleyhumane.org/ Contact: Vickie EigesDirector of Development & CommunicationsVeiges@berkeleyhumane.org510.845.7735 x211

