CHAMPVA hits 1 million, bringing benefits to your fingertips

Linking Veterans and families to benefits, covered services and VA resources

VA recently reached a major milestone as it welcomed its one-millionth beneficiary of the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA). As enrollment in CHAMPVA continues to grow, VA is focused on helping every eligible spouse, dependent and survivor understand what CHAMPVA offers and how to use their benefits.

One of the simplest ways to stay in the know is by using the CHAMPVA mobile app, which puts essential information right at beneficiaries’ fingertips, including:

Quick access to benefit information, including eligibility and how CHAMPVA and other family member programs work.

Covered services and medications, allowing you to check covered medications, services and procedure codes before you receive care.

VA resource locator to find VA medical centers, clinics, pharmacies and essential support websites, phone numbers and addresses.

Links to file and manage claims.

“Reaching one million CHAMPVA beneficiaries is a powerful reminder of how many Veteran families rely on this program,” said Dave Fennell, director of Veteran and Family Member Programs. “We want to make sure every family member knows what CHAMPVA offers and has easy access to the information they need to use their benefits with confidence.”

Where to download

The CHAMPVA app is available at no cost on both platforms.

About CHAMPVA

CHAMPVA is a VA health program for spouses, dependents and survivors of Veterans who meet eligibility requirements. When you enroll in CHAMPVA, VA shares the cost of services like doctor visits, prescriptions and medical supplies, helping reduce out-of-pocket expenses. CHAMPVA gives families peace of mind by providing dependable health coverage in recognition of a Veteran’s service.

Learn more about CHAMPVA eligibility and benefits.