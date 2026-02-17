From D-Day to 100th birthday

Big Spring honors the remarkable life of Navy Veteran JL Stevens

On Jan. 29, 2026, the West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) and the Big Spring community united in a heartfelt celebration of World War II Navy Veteran JL Stevens, honoring his remarkable milestone—his 100th birthday. A longtime resident of Big Spring, Stevens is a living testament to a pivotal chapter in American history.

Born in 1926 in Ada, Okla., Stevens grew up in a hardworking ranching family and enlisted in the Navy at 17, inspired by his older brother. After rigorous boot camp training in Southern California, he served as a Gunner’s Mate aboard the destroyer USS Hambleton (DD 455), critical to the war efforts in both Europe and the Pacific theater.

Stevens participated in the historic D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, where he helped escort landing vessels to Omaha Beach and witnessed the bravery of countless Americans fighting for freedom. He later experienced the intense Okinawa campaign, enduring relentless kamikaze attacks and typhoons that tested the resolve of every sailor.

Reflecting on service and sacrifice

Reflecting on his service during the celebration, Stevens humbly stated, “I never thought of myself as a hero. I just did what I was asked to do for my country and for the men beside me. We all depended on each other, and I’m grateful I was able to come home.” His remarks resonated with attendees, highlighting the humility that characterized both his military service and his century of life.

Stevens’ ship also played a pivotal role in marking the end of World War II. After being reassigned to the Pacific theater, the Hambleton escorted the USS Missouri into Tokyo Bay for the formal surrender ceremony on Sept. 2, 1945. From the nearby waters, Stevens and his fellow sailors witnessed Supreme Allied Commander General Douglas MacArthur and other leaders sign the Instrument of Surrender, symbolizing the conclusion of the conflict—a triumphant moment reflecting the sacrifices made by millions.

After the war, Stevens returned home to a fulfilling life as a carpenter, helping build homes and strong community ties in Big Spring, and even working to build the original VA hospital, now known as the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center.

Robert Hoff, acting director of the WTVAHCS, delivered heartfelt remarks honoring Stevens’ extraordinary life. He stated, “Today we honor not just Mr. Stevens’ century of life, but the legacy of service and patriotism he embodies. His courage helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today, and it’s our privilege to ensure Veterans like him receive the care they deserve.”

Following Hoff’s speech, he presented a personal letter and challenge coin on behalf of Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins.

The celebration transcended a mere birthday gathering, transforming into a tribute to duty, sacrifice and unity. The collaboration between the WTVAHCS and the Big Spring community showcased the importance of honoring those who paved the way for future generations.

On Jan. 29, 2026, Big Spring celebrated not just a birthday but also a legacy.